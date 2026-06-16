Dollar Payments Still Dominate Small Business Cross-Border Trade

Highlights
Most U.S. SMBs already buy from overseas suppliers, but many still default to dollar payments even when another currency could be a strategic option.
Embedded foreign exchange is shifting currency conversion from a separate treasury function into the payment workflow itself.
Stablecoins may accelerate cross-border settlement, but for many businesses the greater challenge remains choosing the right currency for the transaction.
Small and medium-sized businesses that once sourced domestically now purchase inventory, components and services from factories and vendors scattered across Asia, Europe and Latin America.