Europe’s Payee Checks Set the Pace as US Plans Take Shape

Highlights
Domestic payee verification systems are being connected across markets as banks expand instant and cross-border payments.
The Federal Reserve introduced a Payee Name Verification tool in January to support financial institutions’ efforts to reduce fraud and misdirected payments.
Account checks are moving into APIs, treasury platforms and other systems where businesses initiate payments.
A payment moving from one country to another passes through banks, clearing systems and payment networks that operate under different rules. The recipient information used to check the payment and bolster security can be just as fragmented.