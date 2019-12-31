Delivery service Postmates and popular coconut water drink Vita Coco are partnering with Manhattan deli Lenwich to offer a whimsical but practical 2020 “hangover remedy kit,” according to Fox Business.

The free-while-they-last kits will feature a bottle of Vita Coco plus additional branded items from the company, including socks, a sleep mask, and a “Do Not Disturb” door sign. In addition, partiers will get a Lenwich egg and cheese sandwich as well as Ibuprofen tablets and Korean skincare brand Banila Co.’s Hi Bye SoothingSheet Mask.

“We bring the ultimate convenience to your doorstep, so delivering relief with Vita Coco on New Year’s Day is a great way to kick the new decade off right,” said Brandon Teitel, Postmates senior vice president of Brand Strategy, said in a press release.

Customers can order the exclusive kits on the Postmates mobile app beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Some lucky recipients will receive their hangover kits personally from recently-engaged “Bachelor in Paradise” reality stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Those who miss getting their recovery kits on New Year’s Day (aka “National Hangover Day”) can still receive hangover help at Vita Coco food trucks beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 2). The branded trucks will be between Kenmare and Spring streets at Cleveland Place in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

Truck customers will receive a free egg and cheese sandwich and Vita Coco bottle from Godwin and Barbour, as well as the other Vita Coco-branded items in the kits.

Postmates previously worked with the Lenwich deli last June to deliver “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Meal Pack, a lunch celebrating the Amazon series’ popular Jewish heroine with a pastrami on rye sandwich, pickle, black-and-white cookie and Steiner tomato juice.

In November, Postmates announced it had partnered with Dine Brands, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, so that its customers could order from both restaurants in the more than 3,500 cities that Postmates operates in.