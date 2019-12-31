Delivery

Postmates To Deliver Free New Year’s ‘Hangover Remedy Kits’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Postmates To Deliver ‘Hangover Recovery Kits’

Delivery service Postmates and popular coconut water drink Vita Coco are partnering with Manhattan deli Lenwich to offer a whimsical but practical 2020 “hangover remedy kit,” according to Fox Business.

The free-while-they-last kits will feature a bottle of Vita Coco plus additional branded items from the company, including socks, a sleep mask, and a “Do Not Disturb” door sign. In addition, partiers will get a Lenwich egg and cheese sandwich as well as Ibuprofen tablets and Korean skincare brand Banila Co.’s Hi Bye SoothingSheet Mask.

“We bring the ultimate convenience to your doorstep, so delivering relief with Vita Coco on New Year’s Day is a great way to kick the new decade off right,” said Brandon Teitel, Postmates senior vice president of Brand Strategy, said in a press release.

Customers can order the exclusive kits on the Postmates mobile app beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Some lucky recipients will receive their hangover kits personally from recently-engaged “Bachelor in Paradise” reality stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Those who miss getting their recovery kits on New Year’s Day (aka “National Hangover Day”) can still receive hangover help at Vita Coco food trucks beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 2). The branded trucks will be between Kenmare and Spring streets at Cleveland Place in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

Truck customers will receive a free egg and cheese sandwich and Vita Coco bottle from Godwin and Barbour, as well as the other Vita Coco-branded items in the kits.

Postmates previously worked with the Lenwich deli last June to deliver “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Meal Pack, a lunch celebrating the Amazon series’ popular Jewish heroine with a pastrami on rye sandwich, pickle, black-and-white cookie and Steiner tomato juice.

In November, Postmates announced it had partnered with Dine Brands, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, so that its customers could order from both restaurants in the more than 3,500 cities that Postmates operates in.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

google-watchlist-movies-tv-search google-watchlist-movies-tv-search
9.2K
Google

Google Search Debuts ‘Watchlist’ For TV, Movie Tracking

Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks
5.6K
B2B Payments

Russian Central Bank Developing Business Debt-Risk Prevention Strategy

Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human
4.2K
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung To Launch ‘Artificial Human’ Called Neon

monzo-investment-digital-banking monzo-investment-digital-banking
3.1K
Digital Banking

Monzo’s Cash Burn Sets Stage For Big Capital Raise In 2020

2.1K
News

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With Mercado Libre Integration

Christmas diamond gifts Christmas diamond gifts
2.1K
Retail

Going Truly Over The Top For Christmas

Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B, Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B,
2.1K
B2B Payments

Japan’s B2B Payments Firm JCB Partners With Keychain For Blockchain 

2.0K
Security & Fraud

Wyze Smart Device Co Leaks 2.4M Customers’ Data

1.9K
eCommerce

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With MercadoLibre Integration

Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, , Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, ,
1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UN Secretary-General Urges Blockchain Adoption; Africa Blockchain Institute To Open School In Rwanda In 2020

business-loans-capital-investment-down business-loans-capital-investment-down
1.7K
Loans

US Bank Business Loans Stalled In Latter Half Of 2019

ACH cross border ACH cross border
1.5K
Faster Payments

A Faster Payments Fix For School Invoice Woes

1.5K
B2B Payments

Closing The Bank/Middle Market Commercial Card Gap

holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores
1.4K
Retail

Record Holiday Sales Trigger Record $100B Returns

grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium
1.3K
Digital Banking

Singtel, Grab Team Up To Launch Digital Bank In Singapore