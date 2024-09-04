PortX Launches FinTech Hub on AppMarket From Fiserv

Financial infrastructure and integration technology company PortX is launching Fintech Hub on AppMarket from Fiserv.

PortX, which offers integration-platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) to financial institutions, said in a Wednesday (Sept. 4) news release that Fintech Hub is now available on AppMarket, a marketplace that gives Fiserv clients fast access to FinTech solutions.

PortX will also play a role in facilitating new FinTech onboarding to Fiserv’s AppMarket, providing financial institutions with more options for partnerships, the release added.

“As a pre-integrated app on AppMarket, PortX Fintech Hub enables Fiserv clients to easily leverage their data through cost-effective, reliable, and reusable API-led connectivity between their Premier core, Communicator Open, and any third-party system,” the release said. “This model ensures seamless integration, accelerates time to market, and significantly cuts down operational costs, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution.”

David Wexler, PortX CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the new tie-up.

“We’re excited to support Fiserv’s global vision for open banking through its Communicator Open initiative and helping banks and credit unions access best-of-breed FinTechs in the market,” Wexler said. “This collaboration highlights Fiserv’s innovative approach to serving its customers by maximizing the value of its product and proactively helping them to reduce costs.”

The new launch is the latest in a string of deals that PortX has inked with other companies.

In April, PortX partnered with eXate, a data privacy firm, to strengthen financial data security and regulatory compliance across the banking sector, PYMNTS reported at the time. In particular, the deal placed an emphasis on enhancing data protection for financial institutions’ data ecosystems.

The partnership saw PortX integrate eXate’s data protection platform into its IPaaS solution, giving financial institutions tools to provide comprehensive data security and compliance management, the release said.

In February, the firm teamed up with LendAPI to simplify the digital lending company’s lending process while allowing it to adopt more sophisticated, data-driven decision-making strategies, PYMNTS reported at the time.

And also in February, PortX announced a collaboration with compliance platform Hummingbird to make it easier for financial institutions to use Hummingbird’s compliance platform for anti-money laundering and financial crime investigations.