FIS Integrates Glia’s AI-Powered Customer Interaction Platform Into Online Banking

FIS integrated Glia’s artificial intelligence-powered customer interaction platform into its online banking platform.

The integration of Glia’s AI for All into FIS’ Digital One provides AI agents that respond to routine inquiries and route more complex issues to human agents, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 8) press release.

It also enables financial institutions to modernize their customer service operations without disrupting their existing systems, according to the release.

Hashim Toussaint, head of retail digital and open banking at FIS, said in the release that the solution enables banks and credit unions to benefit from a virtual workforce and personalized service.

“At FIS, we’re committed to unlocking financial technology at every touch point of the customer experience,” Toussaint said in the release.

Glia CEO and co-founder Dan Michaeli said in the release that the combination will help financial institutions meet customer expectations and manage operational costs.

“Adding Glia’s AI-powered platform to FIS’ digital online banking products creates a powerful solution that doesn’t force organizations to choose between efficiency and experience—they can have both,” Michaeli said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “AI in the Chat: Generative AI’s Growing Role in Customer Service” found that customer service has become one of the most promising applications for generative AI.

The report revealed that 97% of the chief marketing officers surveyed said generative AI was very or extremely effective in assisting employees and customers with accessing information, and 96% said the technology was highly effective at generating real-time responses to customer queries.

FIS announced in September a framework designed to help financial institutions gear their modernization plans to their current needs.

The company said its Bank Modernization Framework provides an alternative to traditional modernization approaches that have become too risky and expensive at a time when banks are facing rising IT costs, new AI compliance requirements and competition from FinTechs.

“Banks are no longer focused on just modernization of the core, but rather modernization of the bank,” Peter Boyer, senior vice president and interim head of banking at FIS, said at the time in a press release. “Because this involves both back-end core processing platforms and front-end systems, the end goal is not a one-size-fits-all journey. This framework is not just a solution for today, but a strategic investment for the future.”

