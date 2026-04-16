Amazon Helps Q2 Holdings Update Digital Banking Tools 

Q2 Holdings has debuted a tool to help banks and credit unions update their digital services.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Q2 Code, developed by integrating Anthropic’s Claude Code through Amazon Bedrock, is designed to let financial institutions build new features for their apps and websites in just a few days instead of weeks, the company announced Thursday (April 17).

“Amazon Bedrock gives organizations the flexibility to build and scale generative AI applications with enterprise security and proven scalability,” said John Kain, director of financial services market development for Amazon Web Services.

“With Q2 Code, Q2 is enabling developers to innovate faster and more efficiently to build high-quality software while meeting the rigorous requirements of the financial services industry.”

Adam Blue, chief technology officer at Q2, added that while AI represents a milestone for digital banking, financial institutions (FIs) need practical ways to use it to make an impact.

“With Q2 Code, we’re embedding AI directly into the SDK to drive innovation. It will help banks, credit unions and partners build on Q2 faster while maintaining the trust, governance and resilience they require,” he said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Among the FIs using the tool is Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, where teams have used Q2 to develop prototypes faster, letting them test more ideas to determine what works best for the group’s members.

The launch comes as credit union members are increasingly prioritizing FIs that have a strong focus on things like AI, mobile tools, digital onboarding and member-facing technology.

That’s according to “Built to Lead or Losing Ground? AI, Mobile and the Member Retention Imperative for Credit Unions in 2026,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration.

“The findings also make clear that the gap between leaders and laggards is showing up in real business results,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.

“Top-performing credit unions are more likely to report growth in membership, stronger assets per member and more investment in innovation. At the same time, institutions in the emerging tier are more likely to face slower progress and, in some cases, active membership declines.”

The research showed that members who left a credit union were 122% more likely to want AI chatbots compared to the average consumer, and that 73% of credit union members from Gen Z want AI-powered financial advice.

“Critically, the data confirms that strategy, not size, defines a credit union’s readiness to innovate,” the report said. “Specifically, it shows that AI is the primary tool through which credit unions can become both the primary financial institution for their current members and both top of mind and top of wallet for future members.”