New Study Finds AI Critical to Credit Union Member Retention

“Built to Lead or Losing Ground? AI, Mobile and the Member Retention Imperative for Credit Unions in 2026” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera that examines a growing reality for credit unions: Digital services are no longer just a support function. They are becoming central to whether institutions retain existing members, attract younger ones and compete for the small-business relationships that matter for long-term growth.

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The report shows that the credit unions making the strongest gains are not simply the biggest institutions. They are the ones moving with more urgency on AI, mobile tools, digital onboarding and member-facing technology that makes banking easier and more responsive.

The findings also make clear that the gap between leaders and laggards is showing up in real business results. Top-performing credit unions are more likely to report growth in membership, stronger assets per member and more investment in innovation. At the same time, institutions in the emerging tier are more likely to face slower progress and, in some cases, active membership declines.

One of the report’s clearest points is that this is not just a technology spending story. It is a strategy story. Credit unions that align their roadmaps with what members and SMBs want and use trusted external partners to accelerate delivery are in a better position to grow. The report also underscores that the next competitive edge may come from practical AI uses such as chat support, financial guidance and smoother digital experiences that reduce friction for both consumers and businesses.

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In “Built to Lead or Losing Ground? AI, Mobile and the Member Retention Imperative for Credit Unions in 2026,” learn how:

Credit unions can use AI to become more useful in everyday member decision-making. The report explains why conversational tools and AI-driven financial support are becoming more important to member loyalty and engagement.

Mid-size institutions may be especially well positioned to move faster than larger rivals. The data shows that size alone does not determine readiness, and that agility can matter more than scale.

Credit unions can build on strong digital foundations to drive the next phase of growth. The report details how mobile banking, online banking and other core tools have created a base that credit unions can build on with new capabilities and partnerships.

Inside the Report

This briefing draws on “Built to Lead or Losing Ground? AI, Mobile and the Member Retention Imperative for Credit Unions in 2026,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Velera. The report is based on two surveys. One consisted of 500 credit union executives from October to November 2025. The second consisted of 13,918 consumers and 2,474 SMBs from October to December 2025. Innovation Readiness Index scores are calculated on a 0 to 100 scale reflecting alignment between credit union offerings and plans and member and SMB preferences. Leaders are in the top quartile of index scores; the emerging tier is the lowest quartile.