New Study Finds AI Critical to Credit Union Member Retention
“Built to Lead or Losing Ground? AI, Mobile and the Member Retention Imperative for Credit Unions in 2026” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera that examines a growing reality for credit unions: Digital services are no longer just a support function. They are becoming central to whether institutions retain existing members, attract younger ones and compete for the small-business relationships that matter for long-term growth.