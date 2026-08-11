When AI Makes the Math Cheap, Finance Has to Find a New Advantage

Highlights
AI is making financial modeling cheaper and faster. As reasoning improves, finance teams can test far more scenarios without adding headcount.
The edge shifts from calculation to judgment. Better data, stronger assumptions and business context matter more when everyone has access to powerful models.
Auditability becomes critical. CFOs will need to trace the data, assumptions and logic behind AI-generated recommendations before acting on them.
Sophisticated mathematical analysis takes time. Or at least it used to.