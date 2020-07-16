Google Launches New Features For Advertisers

Google this week launched new features aimed at helping advertisers using the company’s services to make their products stand out in web search results and on other platforms.

One of the new features lets Google Search users configure their ads in a manner that has Google fetch relevant images from the advertiser’s online materials and include those images within search results. An image fetched by Google’s computers will appear alongside text in search results.

Another feature will highlight information such a short-lived sale in search results. Advertisers will be able to tag ads with the new information.

Google also is letting users configure Smart Shopping campaigns in a way that prioritizes the acquisition of new customers in the deployment of an ad budget.

“Smart Shopping campaigns optimize conversion value for both online sales and new customer acquisitions. Conversion value for new customers is the sum of the purchase value and the new customer value you set. The combined value is attributed to a purchase made by a new customer,” Google wrote on its support page on the subject.

The advertising announcements were among several Google has made in recent days. On Wednesday (July 15), Google announced a $4.5 billion investment in India’s Jia Platforms.

On Tuesday (July 14), Google said it would invest $10 billion in India through various arrangements. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was born in India, announced the investment plan.

Also on Wednesday (July 15), Google said that if regulators approve its purchase of Fitbit, any data obtained from Fitbit users won’t be used in targeting advertising.