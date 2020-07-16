eCommerce

Google’s New Features Help Advertisers’ Products Stand Out In Search Results

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Google Launches New Features For Advertisers

Google this week launched new features aimed at helping advertisers using the company’s services to make their products stand out in web search results and on other platforms.

One of the new features lets Google Search users configure their ads in a manner that has Google fetch relevant images from the advertiser’s online materials and include those images within search results. An image fetched by Google’s computers will appear alongside text in search results.

Another feature will highlight information such a short-lived sale in search results. Advertisers will be able to tag ads with the new information.

Google also is letting users configure Smart Shopping campaigns in a way that prioritizes the acquisition of new customers in the deployment of an ad budget.

“Smart Shopping campaigns optimize conversion value for both online sales and new customer acquisitions. Conversion value for new customers is the sum of the purchase value and the new customer value you set. The combined value is attributed to a purchase made by a new customer,” Google wrote on its support page on the subject.

The advertising announcements were among several Google has made in recent days. On Wednesday (July 15), Google announced a $4.5 billion investment in India’s Jia Platforms.

On Tuesday (July 14), Google said it would invest $10 billion in India through various arrangements. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was born in India, announced the investment plan.

Also on Wednesday (July 15), Google said that if regulators approve its purchase of Fitbit, any data obtained from Fitbit users won’t be used in targeting advertising.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
11.8K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
9.5K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
7.6K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
5.6K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

4.5K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

MUFG
3.8K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.5K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

3.0K
Digital Payments

Visa Launches Visa Installments Pilots in the US

3.0K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.8K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

amazon dash carts
2.6K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket

Merrill Lynch
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Out Of Money
2.3K
Loans

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Runs Out Of Money

Resiliency In Global Trade Finance Initiatives
2.2K
Banking

Citi: FIs’ Role In Creating Resilient Global Trade Finance Initiatives

2.1K
Google

Google Caves On Data To Get Fitbit Merger Approval