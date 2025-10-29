Trust Beats Features in the Next Phase of Embedded Finance

Embedded finance has evolved from an emerging trend into a defining force behind marketplace success.

A new PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta collaboration examines how embedded finance tools such as digital wallets, payouts, lending and co-branded cards are transforming both customer relationships and business models. “Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues” draws on a survey of 37 U.S. online marketplaces across retail, travel, finance and business services conducted in July 2025. What emerges in the report is a picture of a rapidly maturing sector. Ninety-seven percent of marketplaces now offer embedded finance. Most say it’s delivering measurable results in customer loyalty, retention and revenue growth.

Yet the data also reveal a critical shift. As embedded finance moves from novelty to necessity, compliance and risk management have become the new battlegrounds. Eight in ten marketplaces report struggling with regulatory requirements, and 92% say strong compliance is essential for success. Rather than chasing customization or flashy new features, the most successful players are doubling down on trusted partnerships, regulatory expertise and long-term strategic alignment. This is no longer just about enabling payments. It’s about enabling confidence, trust and growth in an increasingly complex digital economy.

In “Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues,” learn how:

Marketplaces are redefining retention: Digital wallets and payouts are proving to be powerful tools for keeping customers engaged and loyal.

Digital wallets and payouts are proving to be powerful tools for keeping customers engaged and loyal. Compliance has become a growth strategy: Firms that master regulatory readiness turn complexity into a competitive edge.

Firms that master regulatory readiness turn complexity into a competitive edge. Partnerships power performance: The best results come from collaborations that balance innovation with operational discipline and risk control.

Together, these findings show that embedded finance has officially grown up, and the next chapter will be written by the marketplaces that treat compliance and customer trust as their most valuable currencies.

About the report

“Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues” is based on a PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Marqeta that surveyed 37 senior executives at U.S. marketplace businesses in July 2025. Respondents were decision makers with direct knowledge of embedded finance initiatives. The sample included firms across a range of sectors offering digital platforms for third-party sellers and buyers. All respondents had implemented or were planning to implement these capabilities, including payments, wallets, lending or payouts. The study explored current adoption levels, implementation outcomes, product use cases, perceived challenges and future plans to assess how embedded finance is evolving from innovation to operational standard.