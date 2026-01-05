ReturnPro Adds Its Returns App to Shopify

Returns management provider ReturnPro has launched its Returns Portal App on the Shopify App Store.

“Unlike traditional returns apps that stop at customer initiation, ReturnPro’s solution addresses the critical question most platforms leave unanswered: what happens next?” the company said in a Monday (Jan. 5) news release.

As eCommerce drives an increasing number of returns, the release added, many Shopify sellers depend on apps that make returns easy for customers but provide little support aside from the front-end experience.

The company says its app fills that gap by combining returns initiation with a “fully connected” reverse supply chain and ReCommerce ecosystem, allowing returned merchandise to be “refurbished, repositioned, and resold for maximum value recovery.”

“Returns don’t end when the customer ships an item back, but most technology does. That creates a major blind spot for Shopify merchants who lack a clear path for what happens next,” said Robert Johnson, executive vice president at ReturnPro.

“What makes ReturnPro different is that we connect the customer returns experience with everything that follows — inspection, refurbishment, resale, and recovery — giving Shopify’s millions of merchants a true end-to-end solution that turns returns into real economic opportunity across channels.”

The product rollout comes at a time when retailers are dealing with a “second peak” after Christmas, “one that moves in reverse,” as PYMNTS wrote last week.

Packages that were sent out in November and December come back in January, often at peak shipping rates and with less margin to cover the cost. That places pressure on workflows, fraud controls and profitability all at once.

“Returns remain a massive operational burden,” the report added. “The National Retail Federation, in conjunction with Happy Returns, projected that retail returns in the United States will reach $849.9 billion in 2025, representing about 15.8% of total retail sales. Online purchases drive a disproportionate share of that volume, with the NRF estimating that 19.3% of eCommerce sales will be returned.”

Although the overall return rate is somewhat below 2024 levels, the absolute dollar figure is still close to a trillion-dollar problem, one that increasingly winds up on retailers’ balance sheets instead of being absorbed as a cost of growth.

PYMNTS added that eCommerce continues to pump up baseline return costs, while tariffs are also transforming return economics.

“Return abuse compounds the challenge,” the report said. “The NRF estimated that 9% of all returns are fraudulent and reported that most surveyed retailers now use artificial intelligence tools to detect or prevent return fraud.”