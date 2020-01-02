Giving Schools And Organizations A Lesson In Faster Payments

This process can take as long as 19 to 21 days, from the time an invoice is issued to when funds are made available in schools’ bank accounts. Such payments are also costly, with recent data indicating that each paper check can cost between $4 and $20 to process.

“You’ve got numerous moving parts that are part of the process and it takes multiple days to process these transactions,” he noted.

Bursari is introducing greater efficiencies into how education-related payments are handled by granting all parties access to the platform, enabling payments to be initiated and completed shortly after invoices are issued. Schools can digitally create invoices and use text messages to immediately notify parents, who can then pay using their mobile devices.

“With Bursari, the whole transaction happens instantly,” Banks said.