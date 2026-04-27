Nacha Boosts Per Payment Limit for Same Day ACH to $10 Million

Nacha is increasing its Same Day ACH per payment limit to $10 million.

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The increase, announced Monday (April 27) and set to go into effect Sept. 17, 2027, will be the third increase in the history of Same Day ACH, Nacha (National Automated Clearing House Association) said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

ACH’s initial $25,000 per day maximum was increased to $100,000 in 2020, and then to $1 million in 2022. Nacha says it expects the new cap will improve Same Day ACH use cases for invoice and tax payments, insurance claim payments, payroll funding, merchant settlement, and cash concentration.

“Nacha has been hearing from ACH Network users that they wanted a higher limit, and we are pleased to meet that need,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha president and CEO. “With its speed and security, Same Day ACH is helping to meet the demand for faster payments.”

According to the release, there were 403 million Same Day ACH payments valued at $1.1 trillion during the first quarter of the year, up 23.6% and 22.1% respectively compared to the same period a year earlier.



“These increases followed a banner year in 2025 with 1.4 billion payments worth $3.9 trillion, respective increases from 2024 of 16.7% and 21.4%,” the release said.

Nacha had announced its first quarter Same Day ACH numbers last week, while also noting that B2B payment volume had climbed 9.4% to reach 2.1 billion.

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“The strong growth in both Same Day ACH and B2B payments reflect the strength of the ACH Network,” Larimer said at the time. “ACH payments are moving the nation’s businesses away from checks, and Same Day ACH is helping to meet the demand for faster payments.”

Meanwhile, recent research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments finds that while instant payments are growing in popularity, some consumers are still hesitant about using them

This is often due to security concerns, with younger consumers among the most likely to this reason for opting out. That finding goes against the idea that digital familiarity automatically fosters trust in new payment experiences. The research also found that access gaps lead to missed opportunities across payout types.

“Some categories, especially insurance and investment payouts, still lag in offering instant delivery,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “Expanding availability in those areas could unlock stronger adoption without needing to convince consumers that speed has value.”