Instant Payments Grow but the Real Barrier Is Human

“Instant Payments Are Winning. Why Are Some Consumers Still Saying No?”, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, looks at a simple but increasingly important issue in modern money movement: When consumers are offered the option to receive funds instantly, why do some still pass? The data shows that instant delivery has become the preferred choice for most recipients across a wide range of payout situations. Whether the money comes from wages, gig work, winnings, insurance claims or another source, consumers generally respond positively when speed is on the table.

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Across survey waves from July 2024 to November 2025, the share of recipients choosing instant rose as access expanded, while the share opting out stayed relatively small and stable. That matters because it suggests that demand is already there. The bigger challenge is making sure the option is available in more situations and addressing the concerns that still hold some people back.

The report also makes clear that the remaining holdouts aren’t a single group. Some consumers decline instant because they don’t need the money right away. Others hesitate because they’re uneasy about sharing their bank details or worried about security. The reasons also shift depending on the type of payout and how important that money is to a household’s finances.

Consumers who rely on payouts as core income are especially likely to choose instant, while recipients of insurance and investment payouts are less likely to be offered that option at all. That creates a meaningful opportunity for payers and providers that want to improve the payout experience and capture stronger engagement from recipients who already value speed.

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In “Instant Payments Are Winning. Why Are Some Consumers Still Saying No?” learn how:

Urgency shapes payout behavior. Consumers who need funds immediately are far more likely to choose instant delivery when it is available. When money matters in the moment, faster access becomes a practical decision, not just a convenience.

Consumers who need funds immediately are far more likely to choose instant delivery when it is available. When money matters in the moment, faster access becomes a practical decision, not just a convenience. Security concerns are influencing adoption in surprising ways. Younger consumers are among the most likely to cite security as a reason for opting out. That finding challenges the idea that digital familiarity automatically leads to trust in new payment experiences.

Younger consumers are among the most likely to cite security as a reason for opting out. That finding challenges the idea that digital familiarity automatically leads to trust in new payment experiences. Access gaps are creating missed opportunities across payout types. Some categories, especially insurance and investment payouts, still lag in offering instant delivery. Expanding availability in those areas could unlock stronger adoption without needing to convince consumers that speed has value.

About the Report

“Instant Payments Are Winning. Why Are Some Consumers Still Saying No?” is based on insights from a survey of 4,835 U.S. adult consumers conducted Oct. 31–Dec. 30, 2025. Analysis for this playbook focuses on respondents who had the option to receive instant payments but chose not to do so. The analysis examines the reasons behind non-adoption, including security concerns, cost sensitivity, lack of urgency and credential-sharing reluctance, across demographic segments and disbursement categories. The sample contains 51% female respondents; the average age was 48 years; and 45% reported an annual household income of more than $100,000.

This research was independently designed, fielded, analyzed and written by PYMNTS Intelligence with real-world data collected through rigorous survey sampling methods. Research partners provided funding support but exercised no control over methodology, data collection, findings or conclusions.