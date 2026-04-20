Instant Payments Grow but the Real Barrier Is Human
“Instant Payments Are Winning. Why Are Some Consumers Still Saying No?”, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, looks at a simple but increasingly important issue in modern money movement: When consumers are offered the option to receive funds instantly, why do some still pass? The data shows that instant delivery has become the preferred choice for most recipients across a wide range of payout situations. Whether the money comes from wages, gig work, winnings, insurance claims or another source, consumers generally respond positively when speed is on the table.