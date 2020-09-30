International

Today In Payments Around The World: AmEx, Amazon Launch British SMB Cards; Volopay Collaborates With Nium

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments Around The World: Amex, Amazon Launch British SMB Cards; Volopay Collaborates With Nium On Business Card

In today’s top payments news around the world, American Express launched co-branded credit cards with Amazon targeting small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Britain, while Volopay is teaming with Nium for a new and enhanced corporate credit card. Plus, Intelage has notched $3.5 million in Blumberg Capital-led seed funding.

American Express, Amazon Roll out UK Credit Card Aimed at SMBs

American Express has rolled out co-branded credit cards with Amazon, targeting British SMBs. The names for the new products are the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card and the Amazon Business American Express Card. Those who have cards can accrue rewards points or opt for a deferred payment term for transactions during the checkout process.

Volopay, Nium Join Forces on Expense-Tracking Corporate Card

Volopay is collaborating with international FinTech platform Nium to provide a new and bolstered business credit card to help firms keep a keener eye on expenditures. The Singapore-based FinTech will integrate Nium's application programming interface (API) solutions into a business credit card.

Logistics Platform Intelage Notches $3.5M in Seed Funding

Intelage has landed $3.5 million in seed funding led by Blumberg Capital with the participation of Vulcan Capital, among others. The firm’s customer network currently runs in Korea, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia, the United States and China. The firm’s TradeDesk infrastructure congregates all parties involved in the trading process in one location.

Walmart Could Invest $25B in Developing Tata Group’s ‘Super App’

Walmart Inc. is reportedly in discussions for as high as a $25 billion stake in an Indian conglomerate that intends to roll out a “super app” meant to provide a wide selection of retail merchandise. The Tata Group’s mobile program is reportedly on pace to debut by the end of 2020 or January 2021.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Group Fights Back Against Anti-Maskers
7.4K
Retail

Supermarkets Hoard Staples For Holidays, COVID Resurgence

5.2K
B2B Payments

HighRadius, Commerce Bank Expand Partnership

4.9K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Debuts Men's Shopping Service For $4.99 A Month

3.7K
Investments

Stripe Heads Up $12M Funding Round For Payments Processor Startup PayMongo

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
3.0K
Legal

Federal Judge Delays TikTok Ban

2.8K
B2B Payments

Zoovu Partners With BigCommerce To Boost Product Searching

2.7K
Retail

Why Millennials And Gen Z Could Save 2020's Holiday Shopping Season

PPP loan forgiveness application
2.6K
Loans

Report: Not One PPP Loan Has Been Forgiven

2.5K
Merchant Innovation

NEW REPORT: How Voice Assistants Help Win Consumer Spend – And Their Trust

2.3K
1
Economy

When Will The American Consumer Return To Her Pre-Pandemic Routines?

2.0K
Amazon Payments

Amazon One Lets Consumers Pay With Their Hand

2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sets New Record For Days Closed At Over $10K; Conaway Introduces Bill To Make Crypto A Commodity

stimulus
2.0K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Return To The Stimulus Negotiation Table

2.0K
IPO

Poshmark Prepares To IPO

1.9K
SMBs

New US Businesses Up 12 Pct, Highest Since 2007