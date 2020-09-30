In today’s top payments news around the world, American Express launched co-branded credit cards with Amazon targeting small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Britain, while Volopay is teaming with Nium for a new and enhanced corporate credit card. Plus, Intelage has notched $3.5 million in Blumberg Capital-led seed funding.

American Express, Amazon Roll out UK Credit Card Aimed at SMBs

American Express has rolled out co-branded credit cards with Amazon, targeting British SMBs. The names for the new products are the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card and the Amazon Business American Express Card. Those who have cards can accrue rewards points or opt for a deferred payment term for transactions during the checkout process.

Volopay, Nium Join Forces on Expense-Tracking Corporate Card

Volopay is collaborating with international FinTech platform Nium to provide a new and bolstered business credit card to help firms keep a keener eye on expenditures. The Singapore-based FinTech will integrate Nium's application programming interface (API) solutions into a business credit card.

Logistics Platform Intelage Notches $3.5M in Seed Funding

Intelage has landed $3.5 million in seed funding led by Blumberg Capital with the participation of Vulcan Capital, among others. The firm’s customer network currently runs in Korea, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia, the United States and China. The firm’s TradeDesk infrastructure congregates all parties involved in the trading process in one location.

Walmart Could Invest $25B in Developing Tata Group’s ‘Super App’

Walmart Inc. is reportedly in discussions for as high as a $25 billion stake in an Indian conglomerate that intends to roll out a “super app” meant to provide a wide selection of retail merchandise. The Tata Group’s mobile program is reportedly on pace to debut by the end of 2020 or January 2021.