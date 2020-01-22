International

Eurazeo Taps Citi, Evercore To Unload Ireland’s Planet

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
payments processing

French buyout fund Eurazeo has enlisted the help of Citigroup and Evercore to sell its payments enterprise Planet, Reuters reported on Wednesday (Jan. 22), citing three sources.

Eurazeo is looking to initiate an auction process in March as it seeks to cash in on eCommerce and smartphone payments, two of the sources said.

Citi and Evercore prevailed last month to negotiate the sale, following an agreement with Silver Lake to fuse Global Blue — Planet’s competitor — with Far Point, which was set up by hedge fund Third Point, according to the news outlet. 

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Planet offers 400,000-plus sellers and 100 partner banks payments services and tax refunds.

Eurazeo acquired NASDAQ-listed Planet in 2017 for a €109 million investment through Fintrax Group.

Sources told Reuters that Eurazeo “is looking to cash out at a multiple of 15 to 20 times Planet’s core earnings,” which top €100 million, two of the sources said. The price is anticipated to extend beyond €1.5 billion.

Asian and Western companies “will be targeted in the sale” along with other investment funds, one of the sources said.

Planet rival Adyen, listed in Amsterdam in 2018, is supported by General Atlantic and Temasek. Adyen handles payments for Airbnb and Netflix. Its valuation is €23.5 billion and trades at 56 times its expected core earnings.

“Growth in payment systems has kept deals rolling even as potential mergers in other sectors have stalled on concerns about trade tensions and a global economic slowdown,” the report said.

In February 2019, Planet rival Adyen introduced a new payment service powered by open banking. Launched as an alternative to card payments, it was said to take advantage of the European Union’s Payment Service Directive (PSD2) requirement for banks to create application programming interfaces (APIs) for third parties to initiate payments for consumers. 

Ayden handles the flow of payment between banks and merchants. Open banking payments are authenticated between consumers and their banks, enabling merchants to bypass chargebacks from fraud.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hand payments hand payments
4.2K
Amazon

Can Amazon Make Waving The Future Of Payments?

4.0K
Retail

Fiserv: What The 2019 Holiday Shopping Data Says About 2020 Spend

risk assessment EMV cards risk assessment EMV cards
3.9K
VISA

Visa’s Chief Risk Officer On Securing Commerce In The 2020s

Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate
3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: OK Bill Would Create Blockchain Body; Central Asia Steps Up Crypto Mining; Crypto, RBI Case Back In Court

Afterpay podcast Afterpay podcast
3.5K
Retail

How ‘Contact Us’ And The Kardashians Ignited Afterpay In The US

Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange
2.9K
International

Goldman Gets Green Light To Operate Bank In South Africa

new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B
2.8K
B2B Payments

New Orleans Hack Causes Vendor Payment Delays

2.7K
B2B Payments

Cannabis Startup Eaze Struggles To Pay Vendors

2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Digital Currency Eyes Wholesale — Not Retail — Payments Down Under

Papyrus store Papyrus store
2.5K
Retail

Despite Papyrus’ Closing, Stationery Retail Is Not All Doom-And-Gloom

2.4K
Restaurant innovation

Clover Food Lab’s Secret Sauce To Boosting Mobile Ordering

2.4K
Authentication

The Bank App Feature 54.1 Percent Of Consumers Agree They Want

Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news
2.3K
International

Malaysia Promotes Cashless Society With eWallet Incentive Award

bank-of-america bank-of-america
2.2K
Banking

Bank of America CEO: Room To ‘Double’ Its US Retail Segment

2.1K
ANTITRUST

Lawmakers Get Earful About Big Tech Biz Practices From Smaller Tech Players