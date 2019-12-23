Investments

Uber Ex-CEO Kalanick Now Owns Less Than 10 Pct Of Ride-Hailing Giant

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
travis-kalanick-selling-uber-shares

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is exiting his stake in the popular ridesharing company.

After months of selling off shares systematically, he is in position to completely exit the company within a matter of days at the pace which he’s been selling.

Since a lockup period expired last month, he has less than 10 percent of his share left, after selling $2.5 billion in shares.

Last week, he also dumped around $383 million in shares, leaving him with about stake of about $250 million remaining.

His selling is part of a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which allows insiders to sell at a predetermined time and price, so as to prevent people from using insider information to game the system.

This year has been Uber’s first as a public company, and Kalanick’s sales have been a hardship for them. The shares have rarely gone for more than its $45 IPO price. Recently, the number has shot down to around $31 per share.

The mass sales have raised questions as to Kalanick’s future as a member of the board. While other members of the board have also sold shares, none have done so at the pace Kalanick has.

Some have interpreted Kalanick’s actions as a vote of no confidence in Uber’s current management.

Kalanick, as of late, has also been doing work with his new startup CloudKitchens, which has been buying up real estate worldwide.

CloudKitchens focuses on providing rental space to restaurants in need of more space for delivery to customers. They buy unused buildings near city centers and convert them into kitchens that restaurants can rent specifically to make food to deliver to customers.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund funneled $400 million into Kalanick’s new company, which was the first time the fund made a major investment since the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year. The investment was one of the largest ever for a new startup.

CloudKitchens has locations in the U.S., China, India and the U.K. and is still growing.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline’s VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Booking.com Will Change Sales Tactics At EU’s Request Booking.com Will Change Sales Tactics At EU’s Request
1.9K
Regulation

Booking.com Will Change Sales Tactics At EU’s Request

Fintech Startup Curve Launches P2P Payments Feature Fintech Startup Curve Launches P2P Payments Feature
1.9K
Payment Methods

FinTech Startup Curve Launches P2P Payments Feature

PYMNTS Weekender PYMNTS Weekender
1.7K
News

2020s Payment Trends, Fighting Fraud With AI, Gas Station Cyberattacks Top This Week’s News

Hackers Access Unsecured Facebook Database With 267M Users’ Info Hackers Access Unsecured Facebook Database With 267M Users’ Info
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Access Unsecured Facebook Database With 267M Users’ Info 

Wawa Says Thousands Affected By Breach Of Data Wawa Says Thousands Affected By Breach Of Data
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Wawa Says Thousands Affected By Data Breach

VCs Back FinTechs That Help Firms Manage Money VCs Back FinTechs That Help Firms Manage Money
1.7K
B2B Payments

VCs Back FinTechs That Help Other Firms Manage Money

App Security App Security
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

F5 Adds To Portfolio With $1B Shape Security Acquisition

Western Union Western Union
1.7K
Personnel

Western Union Taps Shelly Swanback To Lead Cross-Border Growth

streaming Christmas music streaming Christmas music
1.6K
News

How Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Digitally Rocketed To No. 1 In 2019

FTC FTC
1.5K
B2B Payments

FTC Sues FleetCor Over ‘Hidden’ Charges On Fuel Cards

airline rewards cards airline rewards cards
1.5K
Loyalty & Rewards

American Airlines And Citi Crack Down On Account Abuse

Amazon To Charge Merchants 3 Pct More Amazon To Charge Merchants 3 Pct More
1.5K
Amazon

Amazon To Charge Merchants 3 Pct More For Warehousing, Shipping

Man sentenced for stealing cash from Facebook, Google Man sentenced for stealing cash from Facebook, Google
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Facebook, Alphabet Scammer To Serve Five Years In Prison

Just Eat Just Eat
1.5K
Retail

Just Eat Supports Final Bid From Takeaway.com

digital fraud digital fraud
1.5K
Fraud Prevention

Digital Fraud And AI Battle To The Death