Investments

Plant-Based Food Co. Impossible Foods Secures $500M In Latest Funding Round

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Impossible Foods has pulled $500 million in a new funding round

A funding round from Impossible Foods rounded up $500 million, and the vegan-based food maker said it will use part of that amount to help with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Impossible Foods, which specializes in vegan alternatives to popular foods like beef patties, said it hadn’t experienced any adverse effects from the virus, according to chief financial officer David Lee. The company’s burgers can be found everywhere from Hong Kong to Macau, and Lee did not confirm whether the company had seen a rise in grocery store sales as people hoard food in anticipation of being shut indoors.

Lee said he wanted to reassure customers that Impossible Food had the fortitude to stand up amid the virus outbreak and could continue to operate, due to the help from investors. Impossible Food was founded eight years ago and now has a total value of $1.3 billion.

The investors include a wide array, from South Korean-based Mirae Asset Global Investments, which led this funding round, and others like Khosla, Horizons Ventures and Temasek.

Celebrity names, such as actress Mindy Kaling, director Peter Jackson, sports star Serena Williams and rapper Jay-Z, have also contributed to Impossible Foods.

Before the coronavirus, Impossible Foods was ready to expand to more international waters, buoyed by a spike in interest in their products as people tend towards alternatives to animal-based food. Lee said the new funds would be spread across a wide number of causes to help boost the company in the long-term.

The company didn’t specify the exact terms of the deal. Last fall, the company was estimating a turnout of around $300 or $400 million, which would’ve doubled its then-market value of $2 billion. If that had happened, the resulting $4 billion valuation would’ve been almost neck-and-neck with rival Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat at that time was almost at its $4.5 billion market cap.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
6.3K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
4.3K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
3.8K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
3.0K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
2.9K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
2.8K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
2.6K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
2.6K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
2.5K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.5K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem
2.3K
Retail

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem

italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice
2.3K
B2B Payments

Italy Factoring Firm CashInvoice Turns To Crowdfunding

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.3K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans

Casino Casino
2.1K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus