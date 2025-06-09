Accounting Firm RSM US to Invest $1 Billion in Agentic AI

RSM US LLP, a provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for middle-market companies, will invest $1 billion over the next three years to integrate agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will integrate agentic AI platforms across its operations and services, aiming to accelerate and enhance the solutions it provides to clients, according to a Monday (June 9) press release.

“We’re not simply adopting new technologies — we’re transforming how we deliver value, combining deeper insights, greater agility and an unwavering focus on quality and impact,” Brian Becker, managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP, said in the release.

The company’s integration of agentic AI will complement its existing AI capabilities, which include tools that automate tax workflows, enhance audit quality and delivery, monitor regulatory changes and enhance responsiveness to client requests, according to the release.

The new investment comes at a time when RSM US and RSM UK are preparing to complete a transatlantic merger that will create an organization that spans the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Ireland, India and El Salvador, includes 23,000 professionals and encompasses $5 billion in combined annual revenue, per the release.

“This commitment to our digital first strategy reflects a sustained journey that will continue to evolve well beyond this initial investment as we drive market-leading solutions and redefine how the middle market navigates the future,” Sergio de la Fe, enterprise digital leader and partner at RSM US LLP, said in the release.

A growing share of chief financial officers at middle-market companies are shifting generative AI from back-office experimentation to the strategic core of their finance departments, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Outlook 2025: CFOs Envision Growing Role for Generative AI in Finance.”

The report found that over a three-month period, the percents of these CFOs who said they expected generative AI to have a positive impact on their industry in the next three years leapt from 77% to 98%.

Seventy-eight percent of middle-market CFOs plan to increase their AI budgets this year, and 86% said they recognize AI as essential for improving financial reporting, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “CFOs Eye Accounts Receivable as New Direction for AI Investments.”