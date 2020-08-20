IPO

Chinese Insurer Waterdrop Plans US IPO After $230M Fundraise

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
IPO

In a bid to grow its health insurance division and go public, Waterdrop Inc., a Hong Kong-based insurer, has raised $230 million in a funding round, Reuters reported.

The fundraising comes ahead of the 4-year-old startup’s initial public offering (IPO) plan in the U.S., sources told the news service.

With the new cash, Waterdrop said it will accelerate its initiatives in healthcare services and invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data for its products and services.

The round was led by Swiss Reinsurance, or Swiss Re, a reinsurance company based in Zurich, Switzerland, and Tencent Holdings, a global conglomerate holding company based in Shenzhen, China.

Waterdrop’s existing investors included IDG Capital, a Beijing, China, investment and asset management firm that specializes in venture capital, and Wisdom Choice Global Fund, an arm of WisdomTree Investments in New York.

Sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters that Waterdrop was valued at almost $2 billion in the funding round. Swiss Re had invested $100 million.

Swiss Re declined to comment to Reuters but said the company’s participation in the round was part of its long-term commitment to China.

Last week, Sofya Pogreb, chief operating officer of Next Insurance, told PTMNTS the impact of the pandemic has been devastating on small businesses.

“It became immediately apparent to us how hard-hit our customer base was by the pandemic,” she said.

The Palo Alto, California, company offers policies to small businesses from general contractors to personal trainers. Pogreb said insurance firms have been hit with their own challenges during the pandemic, impacting everything from coverage options to the claims payouts.

The industry now has an opportunity to embrace market disruption in ways that can strengthen customer relations and put capital into the hands of business owners who need it quickly and painlessly, Pogreb told PYMNTS.

Chinese companies are racing to launch U.S. IPOs before proposed rules take effect that would expose the companies’ audits to scrutiny by American regulators.

The potential value of the IPOs pushed forward quickly after President Donald Trump recently pitched the new rules. Among the IPOs cited are Chinese real estate company KE Holdings, which filed its U.S. IPO July 24. Also in the mix is Xpeng, a producer of electric automobiles.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.3K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

2.9K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.8K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.7K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

Reliance Industries
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.5K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

2.5K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.4K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.4K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.4K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

How The Yacht Industry Is Staying Afloat
2.4K
Retail

Got Yachts? How The Industry Is Staying Afloat In A Pandemic

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.2K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

Samsung Launches Digital ‘Pay Card’
2.0K
Digital Payments

Samsung Launches Digital Multi-Account ‘Pay Card’

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
2.0K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California