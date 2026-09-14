Walmart+ Expands Gas Savings Program as Fuel Prices Surge

Walmart+ is expanding its Gas Savings benefit with a new partnership with Citgo.

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The expansion of the company’s membership program adds more than 4,000 new gas stations where Walmart+ members can save 10 cents per gallon on gas, the retail colossus said in a Monday (Sept. 14) announcement.

“A membership has to earn its place in a household budget. That’s why we’re focused on delivering real value members can use again and again,” said Deepak Maini, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.

“Expanding our Gas Savings benefit by adding Citgo stations gives members even more places to save, with convenient locations that fit into their rhythm of daily life.”

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The announcement notes the place fuel occupies in the household budget, with average yearly household spending totally more than $2,600 in 2024. Since then, fuel costs have only climbed.

The Consumer Price Index, released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed gasoline costs rising 3.9% between July and August. The national average for gas prices Monday was $4.31, according to AAA. That’s $1.14 higher than this time last year, a 13-cent increase in the space of a week.

Meanwhile, research by PYMNTS Intelligence and WorkWhile has found that gas prices can determine whether workers in the Labor Economy will accept jobs.

“Among Labor Economy workers affected by higher fuel costs, 15% have turned down a shift because the drive was not worth the pay,” PYMNTS wrote in June. “Another 16% are working fewer days to save gas. Overall, 64% have changed how or whether they work in response to rising fuel costs, compared with 55% of higher earners.”

The stakes go beyond a declined shift, the report said, with 17% of these workers saying they missed a shift or workday because of transportation problems. Another 16% arrived late and lost hours or pay, 9% faced discipline or the risk of getting fired, and 7% quit or lost a job due to repeated transportation problems.

Against this backdrop, Walmart is touting the benefits of Gas Savings, saying members who use the service save more than $100 annually on gas, more than the cost of a subscription.

The company added that the program is already available at participating Walmart, Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy stations, as well as on member prices on fuel at Sam’s Club. With the addition of Citgo, Walmart is increasing the overall number of participating stations by roughly 30% around the country, to more than 17,000 locations.