StubHub Updates IPO Filing Submitted in March

StubHub reportedly plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in September.

The online ticketing company is looking to start its IPO roadshow after Labor Day (Sept. 1) and make its public debut later that month, CNBC reported Monday (Aug. 11), citing unnamed sources.

Reached by PYMNTS, StubHub declined to comment on the report.

According to the report, the company updated its IPO filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday after submitting the filing in March and then pausing its IPO plans in April amid the stock market turmoil that followed the announcement of U.S. tariffs.

Bloomberg also reported on StubHub’s updating of its IPO filing, saying that the move signaled that the company may join others that have returned to the market.

StubHub has not said when it plans to hold its IPO, according to the report.

The company’s updates to the filing show that it has seen higher losses and revenue, per the report. It shows a net loss of $35.9 million on revenue of $397.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, up from a net loss of $29.7 million on revenue of $360.1 million a year earlier.

StubHub said in a March 21 press release that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to proposed IPO and that it planned to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol STUB.

It said it had not yet determined the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.

It was reported March 7 that StubHub had talked with bankers about launching an IPO this year and that the company was looking to raise over $1 billion in its IPO.

In April, it was reported that StubHub was one of several companies that had paused their activities related to IPO offerings amid the stock market fall and investor uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs.

It was reported in July that investment banks Evercore and Stifel Financial expect IPOs to pick up in the second half of the year, with heightened activity in the markets driven by a reduction in volatility and an easing of regulations by the White House.