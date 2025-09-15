Wall Street Bets on FinTechs Reinventing Lending, Credit and Payments

Highlights
FinTech IPOs are thriving because they update the fundamental plumbing of finance, like payments, lending, credit and settlement.
SEC filings show revenue growth, expanding customer bases and market opportunities.
Technology, not novelty, is the unifying force turning traditional financial services into high-growth public companies.
Investors are signaling that the hottest FinTech initial public offerings (IPOs) are not vehicles for frenzied, momentum-based trading but are underpinned by new architectures for traditional financial services.
