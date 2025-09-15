Wall Street Bets on FinTechs Reinventing Lending, Credit and Payments

FinTech IPOs are thriving because they update the fundamental plumbing of finance, like payments, lending, credit and settlement.

Investors are signaling that the hottest FinTech initial public offerings (IPOs) are not vehicles for frenzied, momentum-based trading but are underpinned by new architectures for traditional financial services.

The transformations are demonstrated in company filings tied to those public listings through the past several days, where double-digit percentage leaps right out of the gate were commonplace.

The shared element isn’t cryptocurrency speculation or flashy consumer apps. It’s digitally transforming the same activities that have powered banking for centuries, like moving money, extending credit and settling trades. Investors appear to be rewarding that disciplined innovation. Klarna’s IPO priced above the initial range, for example.

Theme One: Payments Re-Engineered

Payment optionality has been a key development. According to Klarna’s registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company’s platform gives consumers the option to pay in full, pay later or finance over time, and 98% of transactions are interest-free. Klarna monetizes merchant growth, aligning its incentives with both sides of a transaction.

Invisible payments are becoming a defining feature of modern transit, with Via Transportation’s registration statement providing an example of this transformation in action. Via’s modular platform enables riders to plan, book and pay for end-to-end journeys using mobile and web applications. This supports an array of payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, vouchers and local ticket integrations, without friction or the need to handle cash. The approach also supports adoption and operational efficiency for cities, highlighting why invisible, embedded payments are a foundational driver of the ongoing digital overhaul in the sector.

Credit Access at Scale

FinTechs are also expanding who can borrow, often by rewriting underwriting from the ground up. According to its registration statement, Lendbuzz targets the 119 million consumers in the United States with thin or no credit files, using a proprietary artificial intelligence system that analyzes alternative data points to generate its AIRA risk score. This allows it to offer competitive auto-loan terms to “credit invisibles” while keeping delinquency rates near prime-quality levels.

Figure complements this by automating everything from application to funding, according to its registration statement. Its digital platform reduces manual verification and employs automatic valuation, enabling same-day funding for many products. By tokenizing real-world assets and providing a verifiable ownership record on its blockchain, Figure lowers costs and broadens participation in the $2 trillion consumer credit market.

Lending Transformed

Lending remains the backbone of financial services, but these FinTechs treat it as a software-driven marketplace. Lendbuzz focuses on U.S. auto finance, a $704 billion annual origination market, reaching borrowers overlooked by banks while giving dealerships a streamlined portal.

Figure’s lending engine, initially for home equity, demonstrates how automated, blockchain-verified processes can shorten loan cycles from weeks to days. Its partner-branded strategy lets mortgage originators and credit unions use the same technology stack, creating network effects and recurring revenue.

Figure adds a digital dimension by applying blockchain to payment and title infrastructure. Its Provenance Blockchain and DART lien registry cut the funding time for home-equity loans to 10 days from an industry median of 42 and slash production costs to about $730 versus $11,230 for traditional mortgages. These capabilities allow banks and originators to settle loans almost instantly and at a fraction of legacy costs, an advance that investors view as transformative for capital markets.

Settlement in Real Time

Fast, final settlement underpins every other function. Figure’s Provenance Blockchain provides an immutable “record of truth,” enabling over $50 billion in combined real-world and digital asset transactions by mid-2025. This capability lets loans be bought, sold and securitized with immediate confirmation, turning what was once a multiday, back-office process into near-instant clearing.

While not yet publicly traded, Gemini showed in its registration statement that its blockchain-based exchanges underscore the same point. Real-time settlement is moving from aspiration to table stakes, whether for tokenized credit or traditional mortgages. Investors see these innovations as the foundation for future trading and payments infrastructure.

By re-platforming classic services on modern digital rails, these FinTechs create efficiencies and scalability that the market can quantify. Wall Street’s response shows a preference for technology that strengthens the financial system’s core functions rather than chasing fads.

