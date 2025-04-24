Bilt Partners With Southwest Airlines to Enable 1-to-1 Points Transfers

Bilt Rewards has partnered with Southwest Airlines to enable Bilt members to turn points earned from housing payments into points that can be used to book flights.

As of Thursday (April 24), Bilt members can convert their Bilt Points into Southwest Rapid Rewards points at a 1-to-1 ratio, the companies said in a Thursday press release emailed to PYMNTS.

Bilt Points are earned each time members pay their rent on time through Bilt, according to the release.

“Now, your housing payment that was once just a monthly expense can unlock travel experiences with one of America’s most popular airlines, giving our members access to more destinations across the U.S. and beyond,” Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain said in the release.

Bilt and Southwest plan to add exclusive promotions and enhanced capabilities for their customers as their new partnership evolves, per the release.

Jonathan Clarkson, vice president and chief product officer at Southwest Airlines, said in the release that the collaboration “allows Southwest to connect with a unique audience of renters and homeowners across the United States while offering them the opportunity to use their Bilt Points to fly Southwest.”

Bilt Points can now be used toward travel across over 100 airlines and hotel partners, fitness classes at boutique studios, art and home decor through the Bilt Home Design Collection, rent credits, future down payments on a home, or eligible student loans, according to the release.

The company began enabling members to redeem their Bilt Points toward eligible student loan payments Wednesday (April 23). Bilt members can redeem their points on student loans with five servicers, and the company plans to add more servicers in the coming months.

Bilt said in August that the growth of its loyalty rewards platform has been fueled by expanding its resident loyalty program to more apartment buildings, including seven of the 10 largest multifamily managers, as well as into the condominium and HOA market.

The company was valued at $3.2 billion in an August funding round in which it raised $150 million, just months after being valued at $3.1 billion in a $200 million round.



