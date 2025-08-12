Fanatics Launches Loyalty Program Encompassing All Its Sports Fan-Focused Businesses

Global digital sports platform Fanatics launched an enterprise-wide loyalty program.

The new Fanatics ONE is the company’s first loyalty program that offers rewards and experiences across its businesses, including fan apparel, trading cards and collectibles, online sports betting and casino rewards, and access to events, Fanatics said in a Tuesday (Aug. 12) press release.

The program launched Tuesday in the United States and is expected to expand globally, according to the release.

As part of the new program, the company’s rewards currency, FanCash, can now be used across many of its businesses, the release said. Customers who had a preexisting Fanatics account have been automatically enrolled as members of the new program.

Fanatics ONE includes five different tiers and allows members to achieve those tiers and activate exclusive rewards and benefits by earning FanCash and engaging in activities, per the release.

“We listened to what fans wanted — more unique rewards and more ways to spend their FanCash — and built a program that only Fanatics could deliver,” Fanatics Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Tucker Kain said in the release. “Fanatics ONE reflects the strength of our platform, which includes more than 900 global partners, access to thousands of athletes and celebrity fans, innovative trading card products, our fast-growing Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, highly sought-after apparel collabs and limited edition drops, special events like Fanatics Fest, and much more.”

A PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index,” found that rewards programs are among the digital features most requested by consumers.

The report found that 67% of U.S. shoppers show interest in using rewards and loyalty programs, but 36% of merchants in the U.S. have yet to implement such programs.

In some other recent developments in the rewards program space, airlines JetBlue and United teamed to merge aspects of each other’s loyalty programs and make it easier for travelers to find flights; fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack launched its first loyalty offering through its app and website; and Uber and OpenTable partnered to create a connected dining experience that includes access to dining reservations, transportation and membership benefits.