Study Finds Tech-Powered Shopping Tools Drive New Demand for Rewards

In the U.S., mobile phones have become an essential tool for shopping, forever changing how consumers engage with retailers. Mobile-first shopping is no longer a trend, but an expected experience.
As smartphones become critical to online and in-store shopping, U.S. merchants need to adjust to the evolving consumer behavior to stay relevant and competitive, according to a recent PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions.
The report draws insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024. Our U.S. sample includes 3,110 consumers and 526 merchants.
While mobile shopping is less common in the U.S. compared to global leaders like Singapore or the UAE, the report notes U.S. shoppers use mobile as a shopping tool. Consider 42% of U.S. shoppers used their mobile phones for their most recent retail purchase, whether online or in-store. This shift is more evident among younger consumers and parents. Millennials and Gen Z, for example, engage in digital shopping 62 times per month, considerably more than older generations like baby boomers, who engage about 29 times a month.
Parents, particularly those with children under their care, are also more likely to shop with their phones — engaging in digital shopping 1.6 times more frequently than non-parents. With these groups driving mobile shopping behavior, U.S. merchants must consider how they can meet the demand for mobile-friendly shopping experiences.
To keep up with consumer demands, U.S. merchants must focus on the digital features that enhance mobile shopping experience, the report notes. Consumers are not only using their phones to browse products; they expect a seamless, feature-rich shopping journey. Some of the most requested digital features include rewards programs, digital coupons, easy-to-navigate online stores, and accessible product information.
For instance, 67% of U.S. shoppers show interest in using rewards and loyalty programs, but 36% of merchants in the U.S. have yet to implement them. Digital coupons also top the list, with 66% of consumers wanting to use them, yet many merchants are not offering this feature. This creates a gap where U.S. businesses can differentiate themselves by providing the digital experiences their customers seek.
Stored payment credentials are another critical feature. According to the study, 67% of U.S. shoppers used stored payment credentials for their most recent online purchase. This is the highest percentage among the countries surveyed, highlighting the importance of making it easy for customers to make repeat purchases quickly and securely. Merchants that offer secure, fast, and convenient payment options are more likely to gain consumer trust and repeat business.
To remain competitive in the mobile-first era, U.S. merchants need to adopt several strategies that align with consumer expectations: