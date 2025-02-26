Study Finds Tech-Powered Shopping Tools Drive New Demand for Rewards

In the U.S., mobile phones have become an essential tool for shopping, forever changing how consumers engage with retailers. Mobile-first shopping is no longer a trend, but an expected experience.

As smartphones become critical to online and in-store shopping, U.S. merchants need to adjust to the evolving consumer behavior to stay relevant and competitive, according to a recent PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions.

The report draws insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024. Our U.S. sample includes 3,110 consumers and 526 merchants.

Mobile Shopping and Consumer Behavior

While mobile shopping is less common in the U.S. compared to global leaders like Singapore or the UAE, the report notes U.S. shoppers use mobile as a shopping tool. Consider 42% of U.S. shoppers used their mobile phones for their most recent retail purchase, whether online or in-store. This shift is more evident among younger consumers and parents. Millennials and Gen Z, for example, engage in digital shopping 62 times per month, considerably more than older generations like baby boomers, who engage about 29 times a month.

Parents, particularly those with children under their care, are also more likely to shop with their phones — engaging in digital shopping 1.6 times more frequently than non-parents. With these groups driving mobile shopping behavior, U.S. merchants must consider how they can meet the demand for mobile-friendly shopping experiences.

To keep up with consumer demands, U.S. merchants must focus on the digital features that enhance mobile shopping experience, the report notes. Consumers are not only using their phones to browse products; they expect a seamless, feature-rich shopping journey. Some of the most requested digital features include rewards programs, digital coupons, easy-to-navigate online stores, and accessible product information.

For instance, 67% of U.S. shoppers show interest in using rewards and loyalty programs, but 36% of merchants in the U.S. have yet to implement them. Digital coupons also top the list, with 66% of consumers wanting to use them, yet many merchants are not offering this feature. This creates a gap where U.S. businesses can differentiate themselves by providing the digital experiences their customers seek.

Stored payment credentials are another critical feature. According to the study, 67% of U.S. shoppers used stored payment credentials for their most recent online purchase. This is the highest percentage among the countries surveyed, highlighting the importance of making it easy for customers to make repeat purchases quickly and securely. Merchants that offer secure, fast, and convenient payment options are more likely to gain consumer trust and repeat business.

How Merchants Can Stay Competitive

To remain competitive in the mobile-first era, U.S. merchants need to adopt several strategies that align with consumer expectations:

Optimize for Mobile Shopping : As more consumers rely on their phones for browsing and shopping, merchants must prioritize creating mobile-friendly experiences. This includes designing responsive websites and mobile apps that provide a seamless shopping journey, from product discovery to checkout.

Offer Key Digital Features : U.S. consumers want certain digital features, including rewards programs, digital coupons, and easy-to-navigate online stores. Merchants who implement these features will enhance the shopping experience, encourage repeat visits, and increase customer loyalty. These tools are essential for standing out in a competitive market.

Support Stored Payment Credentials : With many consumers preferring to use stored payment methods for faster checkouts , merchants must offer secure and convenient options for saving payment information. This not only speeds up the purchasing process but also fosters trust and convenience, two factors that drive repeat purchases.

Integrate Digital Features for In-Store Shopping : Mobile shopping isn’t just about online experiences — it also impacts physical stores . Many U.S. consumers use their phones to enhance their in-store experience, such as checking product availability, comparing prices, or finding store locations. Merchants must integrate digital tools in their physical stores, offering in-store wayfinding, inventory checks, and price-matching capabilities to create a consistent experience across channels.

Prioritize Convenience and Security : For merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era, they must ensure their payment systems and digital features are not only convenient but also secure. Consumers are more willing to store payment information with retailers they trust, and merchants need to address concerns around data security to build long-term relationships with their customers.