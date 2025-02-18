Mobile Phones Become the Storefront for Today’s On-the-Go Consumer

Mobile phones have long been our go-to cameras, atlases, encyclopedias, newspapers, calculators, clocks, calendars and, occasionally, telephones. It was only a matter of time before they became the preferred storefront of consumers worldwide. At least that’s the conclusion of the “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index” from PYMNTS Intelligence in cooperation with Visa.

Online shopping is as old as the modern internet itself, dating back to the early 1990s. Many legacy retailers adapted to the changing landscape, while many did not, to their peril. New businesses, large and small, were created to leverage what is now quaintly referred to as the World Wide Web, and shopping on computers quickly became commonplace. The next step, mobile shopping, took off after the advent of smart mobile devices in the late aughts.

The Rise of Click-and-Mortar™

The most successful traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have found success in not only offering online storefronts but by leveraging mobile apps to offer a hybrid experience of online and in-person shopping for those venturing into physical stores. Some have dubbed this “Click-and-Mortar™.”

Data from the “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index” shows that 48% of shoppers made their most recent retail purchase with a mobile phone. Of that set, nearly 25% shopped in-store with assistance from a mobile phone.

Consumers use devices in-store for a variety of reasons, including the accumulation and redemption of reward program points, the looking up of product information and location within the store, price comparisons, and the accessing of coupons and exclusive deals or discounts.

The digital features global shoppers desire most from store apps are, in order: preferred payment method, or PPM, rewards, ease of navigation, the availability of coupons and discounts, and detailed product information. The desire for coupons is no surprise, as those have been part of the American shopping psyche since the late 19th century.

At least 65% of shoppers used or wanted to use each of the above features with the merchant from which they last purchased.

Where Merchants Stand

Merchants seem to be aligned with consumers on app offerings, as about 75% of retailers think a unified experience will be crucial for shopper satisfaction in 2025. However, many do not feel ready, largely due to challenges related to cross-channel payment systems.

Close to 60% of merchants are either somewhat or highly concerned their payment technology cannot support the growing demands of mobile-first shoppers. Sales channel complexity and data security issues limit their ability to fully support a unified experience. Still, 57% of merchants report currently offering a unified experience, with another 41% planning upgrades to their apps and websites.

The rise in direct and store-enhanced digital shopping is a wake-up call for retailers. By providing more of the features consumers want, combined with strong security measures, merchants can reduce friction and make the entire customer journey, whether it be strictly mobile or a mobile in-store hybrid, a seamless experience.