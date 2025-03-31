Thanx Integrates Loyalty Platform With Square POS System

Restaurants using Square can now offer rewards experiences in-store with the help of Thanx.

This capability follows the integration of Thanx’s loyalty and guest engagement platform with Square’s point-of-sale (POS) system, the companies said in a Thursday (March 27) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Together, we set out to build not just another POS-loyalty integration, but an enterprise-grade guest experience that seamlessly captures rich customer data and delivers at-POS personalization to increase visit frequency without adding operational complexity,” Thanx CEO Zach Goldstein said in the release.

The integration provides Square merchants with loyalty programs integrated directly into checkout, a rewards process that encourages repeat visits and higher transaction values, and the ability to offer loyalty programs with no additional hardware or setup required, according to the release.

With the launch of its integration with Square, Thanx now supports every major POS system, the release said.

For Square, the integration expands its platform’s ability to support larger, multi-unit food and beverage businesses, per the release.

“Thanx’s loyalty capabilities integrate deeply with Square’s robust point-of-sale system, giving more restaurants a seamless, data-driven rewards experience that drives both immediate engagement and long-term customer loyalty,” Ming-Tai Huh, head of food and beverage at Square, said in the release.

Technology provides a systematic approach to keeping customers interacting with the restaurants they visit, Goldstein told PYMNTS in an interview posted in 2019.

With Thanx, once a customer signs up for an account with the restaurant brand, the customer gets a channel to rewards and offerings, while the brand gains a tool with which it can get a view of the customer, their preferences and their use habits.

“There are no extra steps, there is no added friction,” Goldstein said at the time. “And that makes it really easy for consumers who sign up once to participate. It doesn’t have to be top of mind.”

The majority of retail shoppers want to be offered rewards programs, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions collaboration, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Click-and-Mortar™ Shopper and What It Means for Merchants.”

The report found that 72% of consumers across seven countries want omnichannel rewards or loyalty programs.

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.