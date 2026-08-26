Amex and Bread Kick Off NFL-Themed Card Rewards Program

American Express and Bread Financial have launched an NFL-related cards rewards program.

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The NFL Extra Points Credit Card program gives cardholders access to American Express (Amex) benefits, offers, experiences and protections, the companies announced in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 26).

“We’re thrilled to welcome NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Cardholders to the American Express Network,” said Will Stredwick, executive vice president, global network partnerships for North America at American Express. “Together with the NFL and Bread Financial, we’re bringing fans closer to the football teams they love by providing meaningful value and unforgettable NFL experiences, backed by the security and benefits of the American Express Network.”

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The release added that this expands on a recently announced partnership that will see American Express serve as the NFL’s official payments partner starting with the 2026 season. As part of this arrangement, 18 NFL teams have launched cards on the American Express Network, with Bread serving as the issuer.

In addition, the NFL and Bread have rolled out “refreshed” card designs across the NFL team lineup, “giving fans a new way to show their team loyalty,” the release said.

“This program has always been about delivering Cardholders ways to earn rewards on everyday purchases that connect them to the teams, moments and experiences they value most,” said Dennis McCarthy, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Bread. “Adding in new American Express Network benefits is another way eligible Cardholders win, paired with a seamless experience that makes earning and enjoying rewards effortless.”

Benefits of the card include 3% rewards on qualifying NFL and NFL team purchases, 2% rewards on things like restaurant, grocery and food delivery purchases, as well as a 25% discount on certain purchases from the NFL’s eCommerce site.

American Express said earlier this year it had seen consumers increase their spending on experiences such as travel and entertainment.

In related news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that 44% of credit union (CU) cardholders say that rewards are a top factor in determining which card they use most, while just 32% of consumers who already put their CU card at the top of their wallet say the same.

“The data reveals that rewards may matter most precisely where credit unions are weakest: converting members who like their institution but prefer somebody else’s card,” PYMNTS wrote Wednesday, citing research from the report The Top-of-Wallet Challenge: Why Trust Alone Is Not Enough to Drive Card Usage. “The strategic question, then, isn’t whether credit unions can outspend the largest issuers in a rewards arms race. For many institutions, that would be unrealistic. It’s whether rewards can be deployed more selectively.”