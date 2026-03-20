Starbucks Rewards Backlash Highlights Retail’s Shift Away From Points-Based Loyalty
Starbucks overhauled its rewards program in this month, and customers noticed immediately. The coffee chain replaced its long-standing structure with a three-tier membership system sorting members into Green, Gold and Reserve categories based on Stars accumulated in 2025, according to Axios. The update took effect on March 10. The response from longtime customers was swift and largely hostile, offering a live demonstration of how fragile points-based loyalty programs become when program economics and customer expectations diverge.