Merchant Innovation

China’s Smartphone Makers Team On App Platform To Rival Google

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Several Chinese smartphone developers are working on an alternative to the Google Play Store that could challenge its dominance in the field of app-downloading services. Reuters reported that Huawei, BBK’s Oppo and Vivo, and Xiaomi are collaborating on the project, uniting under the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA).

Google is banned in China, so Android users in the country already utilize a variety of stores to purchase apps. Many of them are already maintained by Huawei, Oppo and other such services. However, in other areas, the Google Play Store remains the primary source for smartphone apps, so much so that other app stores have struggled to make gains.

The GDSA team-up between the companies could challenge this, however, as its services are planned for nine countries already — among them Indonesia, India, Russia and Malaysia. Xiaomi is strong in India, and Huawei is prominent in Europe. Together, the four companies controlled about 40 percent of global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter last year.

Under the new platform, it would be “easier for developers to upload their apps to every store at once, while ensuring some degree of parity across app stores,” reports said.

Huawei has particularly been affected by Google’s wide influence in the market, having “lost its license to offer Google’s apps and services last year.” The company cannot offer the Google Play Store anymore, either, which caused the company to decide against “releasing its last flagship, the Mate 30,” across the world. It is currently working on a new operating system: the Harmony OS.

In addition, Huawei is investing $1 billion to fund things like user growth and marketing for an alternative to Google’s services called Huawei Mobile Services.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to funnel billions into artificial intelligence development and 5G tech over the next several years.

Google earns a significant portion of its revenue from the Google Play Store, which takes a 30 percent cut of any sale it makes. Google Play made about $8.8 billion for Google last year across the globe, and the GDSA team-up wants to get in on that action.

Though the service was slated to launch in March, according to sources familiar with the companies, the coronavirus outbreak may have delayed that from happening.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans
4.8K
B2B Payments

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans

3.8K
B2B Payments

The JOBS Act Eyes A New Generation Of SMB Investors

credit union credit union
3.1K
B2B Payments

Payrailz Brings Banking As A Service To Credit Unions

eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

eBay Is Acquisition Target For NYSE Owner

Visa card Visa card
2.8K
VISA

Report: Visa Eyes Biggest Interchange Fee Revamp In A Decade

C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M For Delivery C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M For Delivery
2.8K
Retail

C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M To Expand Delivery Options

federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance, federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance,
2.6K
Bank Regulation

US Banks Tighten Business Loan Underwriting

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix
2.6K
Investments

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.2K
News

Top News In Payments: Central Bank Coin Currency At Least A Decade Away; US Economy Could Lose $10B To Chinese Travel Ban

global eCommerce global eCommerce
2.2K
eCommerce

Taking China’s eCommerce Lessons On The Road

2.0K
International

Digital Freight’s Bumpy Road As Virus Spreads, Macro Slows

FinTech FinTech
1.9K
Innovation

How FinTechs View Emerging B2B Payment Innovations In 2020

Australian regulators are considering stopping banks from routing “tap and go” card payments through Visa and Mastercard, when retailers could use EFTPOS. Australian regulators are considering stopping banks from routing “tap and go” card payments through Visa and Mastercard, when retailers could use EFTPOS.
1.9K
Payment Methods

Australia’s Central Bank Calls For Switch From Visa, Mastercard To Cheaper EFTPOS

digital marketing digital marketing
1.9K
Personnel

Former PayPal Exec Joins Aliaswire As CEO