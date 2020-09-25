Mobile Payments

Nium Teams With Business Neobank Aspire To Enable Google Pay

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nium Teams With Business Neobank Aspire To Enable Google Pay

Aspire, the first business neobank in Southeast Asia, unveiled plans to go “plastic-less” via the issuance of Visa corporate cards with the help of FinTech firm Nium. The tie-up will also make all Aspire cards available on Google Pay, according to an announcement.

“Making Aspire’s corporate cards available on Google Pay allows Aspire corporate card users to experience a fully digital experience,” Aspire CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Baronchelli said in the announcement. “From account opening to managing the finances, everything can be done within the Aspire app.”

“Business owners can set custom limits on expenses without having to worry about manual expense reconciliation,” Baronchelli also noted.

The end-to-end issuing, processing and onboarding offerings of Nium let clients of the neobank have another choice for finishing their payments through Google Pay on Visa-accepted terminals. Those who own companies can now “go green” and make payments on point-of-sale (POS) devices and through the web without a tangible card.

Aspire, which is geared toward people who start businesses, offers the “fastest and simplest business banking experience to SMEs,” according to the announcement. Its virtual corporate card complements the Aspire Business Account, which is connected with accounting systems and tailored spending restrictions.

“We’re pleased to be working with Aspire to ease the Spend Management process for businesses in Southeast Asia,” Nium Global Head of Product (Cards) Gitesh Athavale said in the announcement. “Through the issuance of virtual cards and the integration with Google Pay via our payments network, companies can now track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices.”

In August, Nium announced that users will have the capacity to make payments via Google Pay with its company Visa cards.

“The integration of Google Pay within our card issuance network allows us to increase the acceptance points for our end users, allowing them to make payments and also track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices,” Athavale said at the time.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
2.4K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.3K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

1.9K
Digital Payments

Making Digital Card Features Stick – And Sticky

Disneyland
1.9K
Retail

Disneyland Pushes For A Green Light To Reopen With Advanced Safety Measures

1.9K
B2B Payments

Closing The Paper Check To Instant Cash Flow Gap For America’s SMBs

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending
1.9K
Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

1.8K
Faster Payments

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

Fiserv: Online Gaming Payments
1.8K
Payments Innovation

Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

1.8K
1
Fraud Prevention

Report: Overcoming ID Fraud’s Technology Blind Spots

1.7K
Economy

Data: 87 Pct Of NYC Restaurants Couldn't Pay Full Rent In August

1.7K
Investments

Sneaker Marketplace Goat Group Nets $100M For Expansion On $1.75B Valuation

Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Women's Payments
1.7K
Financial Inclusion

Have A Credit Card In Your Purse? Thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Blend headquarters
1.6K
Digital Banking

Digital Mortgage Startup Blend Expands Into Consumer Banking