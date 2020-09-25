Aspire, the first business neobank in Southeast Asia, unveiled plans to go “plastic-less” via the issuance of Visa corporate cards with the help of FinTech firm Nium. The tie-up will also make all Aspire cards available on Google Pay, according to an announcement.

“Making Aspire’s corporate cards available on Google Pay allows Aspire corporate card users to experience a fully digital experience,” Aspire CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Baronchelli said in the announcement. “From account opening to managing the finances, everything can be done within the Aspire app.”

“Business owners can set custom limits on expenses without having to worry about manual expense reconciliation,” Baronchelli also noted.

The end-to-end issuing, processing and onboarding offerings of Nium let clients of the neobank have another choice for finishing their payments through Google Pay on Visa-accepted terminals. Those who own companies can now “go green” and make payments on point-of-sale (POS) devices and through the web without a tangible card.

Aspire, which is geared toward people who start businesses, offers the “fastest and simplest business banking experience to SMEs,” according to the announcement. Its virtual corporate card complements the Aspire Business Account, which is connected with accounting systems and tailored spending restrictions.

“We’re pleased to be working with Aspire to ease the Spend Management process for businesses in Southeast Asia,” Nium Global Head of Product (Cards) Gitesh Athavale said in the announcement. “Through the issuance of virtual cards and the integration with Google Pay via our payments network, companies can now track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices.”

In August, Nium announced that users will have the capacity to make payments via Google Pay with its company Visa cards.

“The integration of Google Pay within our card issuance network allows us to increase the acceptance points for our end users, allowing them to make payments and also track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices,” Athavale said at the time.