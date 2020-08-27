Partnerships / Acquisitions

Delivery Hero Acquires Online Grocer InstaShop As Revenues Surge

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Delivery Hero Acquires Online Grocer InstaShop

Berlin-based Delivery Hero has acquired all the outstanding shares of InstaShop in a deal estimated at $360 million. “The initial purchase price amounts to approximately $270 million and the size of the deferred component to the founding team is dependent on the growth and profitability of the business in the following years,” Delivery Hero said in a press release.

Delivery Hero is a multinational online food delivery service.

Instashop, one of the largest online grocery platforms in the Middle East and North Africa, “is a profitable business founded by Ioanna Angelidaki and John Tsioris,” the release said.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero, said: “As a leading player in the grocery segment, InstaShop has built a service customers love.” He added that the expertise of the InstaShop founders, who will stay on with the combined company, “is a great addition” to Hero’s expansion plans.

Dubai-based InstaShop, launched in June 2015, has turned into a multimillion-dollar powerhouse, the release said. “With Delivery Hero’s support, the plan is to launch new markets and invest into further growth.”

InstaShop offers a marketplace that “connects customers with vendors and facilitates the purchase, while the shops take care of the logistics,” the release said.

“I really enjoyed working with Delivery Hero on this deal and am thrilled to continue to further expand the reach and quality of our service,” said Tsioris, CEO of InstaShop, which will continue to operate as an independent brand.

When the pandemic hit, Delivery Hero added groceries to its list of offerings.

The company said last month that the pandemic initially caused a decline in orders. However, Hero’s second-quarter report showed surging orders and revenues.

The company said in its Aug. 27 release that “after the easing of lockdowns and curfews in many countries during the second quarter, the company’s business activities resumed their growth trajectory. In terms of profitability, our gross profit was broadly stable year-on-year.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.6K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.0K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics
2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics; Authorities Arrest Man Behind Alleged $1.73M Crypto Scheme In Australia

2.2K
Banking

Why All Banking-As-A-Service Platforms Aren’t Created Equal

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings
2.1K
Innovation

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings

Recommerce Marketplaces Going Back To School
2.1K
eCommerce

Swappa CEO: Why Recommerce Marketplaces Are Going Back To School

2.1K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

2.0K
Coronavirus

Main Street On Lockdown: The COVID-19 Cash Chasm

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.0K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

Bitcoin Daily: Huawei Creates Blockchain System For Beijing; CryptoTrader.Tax Reportedly Suffers Hack; Blockchain Service Network To Connect Stablecoins Support Next Year
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Huawei Creates Blockchain System For Beijing; CryptoTrader.Tax Suffers Hack

1.9K
Regulation

Restaurant Alcohol-To-Go Sparks Change In US Public Drinking Laws

1.9K
Next-Gen AP Automation

TD Bank: Making AP Departments Digital And Resilient

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
1.9K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

How eCommerce, Robots Will Change Warehouses
1.9K
eCommerce

The Robots Are Coming … To Fix Retail’s Supply Chain