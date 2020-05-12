Shares in Grubhub escalated 25 percent Tuesday morning (May 12) on news that Uber is looking to close an acquisition deal with the Chicago-based food delivery platform. By noon ET, shares were up 28 percent at $59.94. Trading was temporarily halted earlier but is now active.



Uber’s stock climbed 6 percent Tuesday. Grubhub has a valuation of roughly $4.5 billion. Uber has an approximate $55 billion market capitalization.

Uber had been in talks to acquire DoorDash, but a deal never surfaced, a source familiar with the matter. told CNBC.

Grubhub denied rumors in January that Uber was inquiring about making a deal. People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that talks did start earlier this year and have continued. Whether a deal will be made is still up in the air.

Founded in 2004, Grubhub went public in less than six years. Uber’s initial public offering (IPO) closed last year after a failed attempt earlier.

The pandemic has helped Grubhub’s earnings, and the company posted a 24 percent year-over-year increase in active diners and an 8 percent year-over-year increase in gross food sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

A letter to shareholders signed by Adam DeWitt, president and CFO, as well as founder and CEO Matt Maloney, reported that Grubhub is seeing “record new partnered independent restaurant additions” as states have limited dine-in capacity throughout the nation. The company reported that it added approximately the same number of net new partnered eateries in March and April as it did during all of the second half of last year.

Uber, meanwhile, retracted its 2020 guidance, anticipating a $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion impairment charge and $17 million to $22 million in first-quarter losses. Its UberEats division did better, with bookings and revenues up over 50 percent during the first quarter.

“Given the evolving nature of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has caused for every industry in every part of the world, it is impossible to predict with precision the pandemic’s cumulative impact on our future financial results,” Uber said in a statement on April 16.

Uber’s latest annual report shows it has minority stakes in Didi, Grab, Yandex.Taxi and Zomato.