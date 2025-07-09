Issuers Want Core Banking and Processing Relationships With a Single Provider

Highlights
Issuers need help in modernizing their back end processes and core activities as they launch new cards, PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa have documented.
They prefer to have a single core banking solutions and issuer processor vendor.
Banks and FinTechs also opt for per transaction pricing with those providers.
For card issuers seeking to modernize and digitize, there’s a strong preference to have a go-to provider as a single point of access for critical functions, PYMNTS Intelligence data show.