A Nostalgic Look Back to 2016 With a PYMNTS Twist

Highlights
The biggest payments debates in 2016 were framed around products and interfaces, but the enduring shift through the next decade was structural: Payments steadily moved into platforms, workflows and daily life.
Many headline-grabbing predictions from 2016 arrived slowly as consumer behavior and infrastructure change was incremental.
By 2026, PYMNTS reporting shows that the real transformation was not what consumers see, but how intelligence, identity, credit and money now move together by default.
As nostalgia sweeps across social media, touching everything from posts to playlists, 2016 has emerged as a reference point for how different things felt and how much optimism was embedded in the moment.