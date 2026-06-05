Cash App Turns Everyday Accessories Into Payment Tools

Cash App users can now pay by tapping with a wand.

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The Cash App Wand is a pearlescent physical payment accessory that is the first example of a new payment form factor called Cash App Tags, the company said in a Thursday (June 4) press release.

The Wand is equipped with a keychain so that it can be clipped, worn and carried with ease; is linked to the user’s Cash App Visa Card; and can be used anywhere Visa tap-to-pay is accepted, according to the release.

Like other Cash App Tags that will be introduced later, the Wand uses NFC technology to enable payments. Customers can use Tags by linking them to their Cash App Card, following the instructions in the app and tapping to pay. When using Tags, there’s no need for a phone or card.

The Cash App Wand was released in a limited run and can be purchased in the app for $25 while supplies last. Cash App plans to introduce several other styles of Cash App Tags in the coming weeks, per the release.

Thomas Templeton, hardware lead at Cash App parent company Block, said in the release that early testers of the Cash App Wand said they enjoy carrying it and showing it off at checkout.

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“We see this as an early starting point for Cash App Tags,” Templeton said. “The number of form factors we can create is nearly limitless. From clothing to jewelry, almost any item can become a way to pay with this technology.”

Templeton said in a Thursday post on X that in an earlier initiative, Cash App transformed payment cards from something boring to something people wanted to show off. The Cash App Card offers cardholders a choice of materials, colors and personalization.

However, the card still gets tucked away in a wallet, out of sight, he said. Cash App Tags, on the other hand, live outside the user’s wallet and in the world.

“The first Tag is a wand, because tapping to pay should feel a little more like magic,” Templeton said. “Not to worry, more forms coming throughout the summer.”