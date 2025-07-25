FinTechs Petition Trump to Advance Open Banking Rule Amid Fee Controversy

Highlights
Several trade groups representing merchants and retailers are pressing President Donald Trump to defend the CFPB’s open banking rule ahead as it’s being debated in the courts.
In a letter to Trump, the groups also charged that big banks would stymie financial services innovation through charging fees for data access.
PNC is mulling such fees and would conceivably follow on the heels of JPMorgan.
For open banking to function, traditional financial institutions and FinTechs must collaborate as data is passed from the traditional players to digital innovators, forging new products and services set on improving credit access, speeding payments and keeping customers loyal.