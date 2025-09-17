Why Firms Need Compliance Built for Machine-Speed Operations

Highlights
Fifteen U.S. states now have comprehensive data privacy laws, with more coming soon. Each law emphasizes different priorities, definitions, enforcement, penalties and consent rules, making a single compliance template unworkable.
Compliance can no longer be a “set and forget” task; regulations evolve rapidly, often within a year from passage to enforcement, creating operational friction. The challenge is not just the volume of laws but the speed at which they’re changing.
Companies, particularly in sensitive industries, can adopt real-time, tech-driven compliance strategies, using automation, AI monitoring and consent management platforms to keep pace with regulators.
Remember when companies could tweak a privacy policy and coast for a few years? That era is over.