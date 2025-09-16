AI Leapfrogs, Not Incremental Upgrades, Are New Back-Office Approach

Highlights
Once stuck with outdated systems and manual processes, finance and treasury teams are now leapfrogging legacy technology directly into AI-enabled workflows that automate invoice processing, reconciliation, compliance and more.
Instead of incremental upgrades, cloud-native AI tools integrate quickly via APIs, reducing inefficiencies, cutting costs, speeding up payments, and turning traditionally reactive functions into proactive ones.
While AI boosts precision and scalability, it also introduces concerns around auditability, regulatory scrutiny and cybersecurity, requiring finance leaders to balance innovation with control and oversight.
Enterprise back offices are the engine of corporate life.