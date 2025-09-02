Visa Links Strong Compliance to Higher Issuer Customer Lifetime Value

Highlights
Compliance has transcended its traditional back-office role, becoming a driver of trust and customer retention, as well as a key factor in financial institutions’ growth.
Top-performing, high customer lifetime value issuers prioritize and invest in advanced regulatory compliance capabilities.
Adopting a proactive approach means embedding compliance from the earliest stages of product ideation and design.
Compliance, once relegated to the quiet corridors of the back office and the specialized domain of legal departments, is being transformed into a growth driver for forward-thinking financial institutions and FinTechs.
