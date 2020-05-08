JCPenney, Sephora To Maintain Partnership

After JCPenney sought a court order to keep Sephora in its locations, the companies said they have “reaffirmed” their partnership to run Sephora inside of the department store. The relationship will remain in place and both companies are “focused on delivering [an] exciting beauty experience to customers,” according to an announcement.

JCPenney and Sephora said in the announcement, “Both companies worked constructively to resolve outstanding legal matters and have agreed to mutually beneficial revisions to their joint enterprise operating agreement.”

Sephora and JCPenney have collaborated for more than 14 years, and they said that “today’s amendment remains consistent with this shared goal … the companies are committed to continuing to expand and innovate SiJCP’s offerings in order to deliver the beauty experience customers expect in the future.”

SiJCP, which debuted in 2006, is described as an “exclusive beauty experience” available in some JCPenney locations. It provides a curated assortment of fragrances, makeup, haircare and skin brands.

Most of the JCPenney’s stores have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus.

A company representative, Brooke Buchanan, said in a past statement that the chain “filed a temporary restraining order so Sephora could not prevent JCPenney from reopening Sephora inside JCPenney (SiJCP) locations.” However, she noted that the company remained “committed to working together.”

Sephora has also had to shutter its retail locations due to COVID-19. The beauty brand said in a past report that it filed separate court papers to dismiss the case. “Given this reality, our focus has been on finding an amicable agreement with JCPenney regarding the future of our partnership, and these discussions have been undertaken with a sense of urgency, as there is a potential impact to our business, our people and our brand partners,” the company stated.