Retail

Mattel Sees 10 Pct Jump In Net Sales As Homebound Consumers Buy Toys

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Mattel has reported a surprising jump in quarterly sales, with more growth hoped for in the holiday season, as retailers rushed to stock shelves with toys for parents ready to buy things for their children, Reuters reports.

The pandemic, with its months of lockdown earlier this year and continuing virtual schooling for children in many states, has grown a need for parents to continue to entertain their children. That has led to rises in toy and board game sales, Reuters writes.

And Mattel is taking advantage of the fact that inventories from before the pandemic have run low by now, resulting in more sales to retailers and a 10 percent jump in the toy maker's third quarter sales. That marks the biggest increase the company has seen in a decade.

NPD research says the demand will likely keep going up as families with a lot of money to spend do their exponential amounts of holiday shopping for the year. Mattel Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said the demand was so great that the company was unsure it would even be able to meet the demand because of supply challenges.

“We cannot be certain we will fully meet the surge in consumer demand,” Kreiz said on a call with analysts, as quoted by Reuters.

But he said the company expected Barbie play houses and fashion dolls to be some of the best-selling items this year. Barbie gross sales rose 29 percent to $532.2 million, marking the brand's largest quarterly sales since 2003, Reuters writes.

TikTok, the popular social app among mostly younger Americans, has been a driver for toy sales, PYMNTS writes, as social media influencers key children into what toys are the hottest on the market. Influencers, according to NPD Group's consumer tracking service, were the fourth-most cited reason a toy purchase was made. In the pandemic age, with play dates canceled, that number is likely going up.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.8K
Payment Methods

Visa Expands Tap To Phone To 15 Countries

3.9K
Amazon

Amazon Introduces No-Charge One-Hour Pickup At Whole Foods

2.6K
B2B Payments

Rep. Patrick McHenry: SMBs Need More PPP Stimulus; Big Tech Bashing ‘Irksome’

2.4K
Credit Unions

PSCU: Credit Spend Rebounds, Offering CUs New Ways to Engage Members (Digitally)

2.3K
B2B Payments

To Modernize B2B Payments, Break Down The Silos Between AP And AR

2.1K
Credit Cards

NEW DATA: The Impact Of Transaction Declines And Disputes On The Consumer-Merchant Relationship

2.0K
Digital Banking

European Banking Federation On The EU’s Shift To Digital, Data-Driven Financial Services

1.9K
B2B Payments

Finexio Raises $23M Towards Providing AP Payments Tools

1.9K
Disbursements

The Inevitability Of Instant Disbursements

medicare advantage, moms meals, incomm, payments, healthcare, seniors
1.7K
Healthcare

InComm Partners With Mom’s Meals To Serve Medicare Advantage Seniors

1.7K
Consumer Payments

Report: Sephora: Why (Payment) Variety Is The Spice Of Life For Beauty Retailers

1.7K
Consumer Payments

‘Digital Shifters’ Taking More Definable Shapes As COVID Clears

1.6K
Mobile Wallets

Apple Pay At Six: How Consumers Are Using It At The Physical Point Of Sale

Uber Weighs Backup Plan If CA Labor Law Stands
1.6K
Gig Economy

Uber Weighs Backup Plan If Controversial California Labor Law Stands

1.5K
Loyalty & Rewards

Welcome To The Decade Of Sustainability Rewards