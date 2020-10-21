Social-Commerce-as-a-Service app PowerBuy has rolled out its Multi Product PowerBuy group buying functionality, which is now available via the Shopify app store.

Retailers on Shopify can now add social group purchasing to their eCommerce storefronts, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 21) announcement.

PowerBuy lets retailers provide promotions on merchandise after a minimum number of purchasers have joined the promotion, inspiring those who join to decrease the price by distributing the deal.

“Shoppers who engage in social sharing gain recognition as micro-influencers for their favorite PowerBuy brands while viral sharing supports the merchant, increasing word of mouth and organic reach with new customers,” according to the announcement.

When a shopper distributes their PowerBuys via social media, followers who click through arrive on a tailored page on the retailer’s website that indicates the PowerBuys of their friends, continuing PowerBuys from other purchasers and additional PowerBuys that are available.

PowerBuy says that Multi Product PowerBuy for consumers offers a special, enjoyable and gamified shopping experience that encourages social sharing and turns shoppers into micro-influencers, according to the announcement.

PowerBuy is operated by veterans in the online shopping, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) verticals.

