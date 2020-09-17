Sam’s Club is rolling out its mobile pay-at-the-pump Scan & Go Fuel experience at over 70 locations throughout the nation in September, with a "full-scale" launch to 518 gas stations anticipated prior to the close of 2020, according to a Thursday (Sept. 17) company announcement.

Sam’s Club rolled out the technology inside of its locations in 2016 and says its popularity has remained on the uptick, especially amid COVID-19. The warehouse club retailer said its member adoption rate has increased two times compared to the same time last year.

Members can utilize the technology by putting the Sam’s Club app on an Android or iPhone and tapping the Scan & Go icon. They can then scan a quick-response (QR) code at the pump and choose a way to pay inside of the program. At that time, they can start pumping gas and then get a receipt via email.

“Scan & Go removes another point of friction for our members by allowing secure purchases and eliminating paper receipts with the ease and convenience of the Sam’s Club app,” two Sam’s Club executives wrote in the post.

Scan & Go serves as one of the benefits of the Walmart+ subscription service, which comes at an annual cost of $98 or a monthly cost of $12.95.

In separate news, Amazon Pay has joined forces with ExxonMobil and Fiserv to provide contactless payments harnessing Alexa at over 11,000 ExxonMobil locations domestically. The infrastructure will allow any customer to make a payment for fuel just by telling Alexa to do so, Amazon Pay Vice President Patrick Gauthier told PYMNTS in an interview.

“The only thing they’ll have to touch is the gas pump itself, as we have not yet found a way to transport the gas from the pump to the [gas tank] touch-free,” Gauthier said at the time. “But everything else, the customer can do by interacting with Alexa in the safety of their car with their voice.”