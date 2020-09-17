Retail

Sam's Club To Bring Scan & Go Fuel To 518 Stations

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Sam's Club Plans To Bring Scan & Go Fuel To 518 Stations

Sam’s Club is rolling out its mobile pay-at-the-pump Scan & Go Fuel experience at over 70 locations throughout the nation in September, with a "full-scale" launch to 518 gas stations anticipated prior to the close of 2020, according to a Thursday (Sept. 17) company announcement.

Sam’s Club rolled out the technology inside of its locations in 2016 and says its popularity has remained on the uptick, especially amid COVID-19. The warehouse club retailer said its member adoption rate has increased two times compared to the same time last year.

Members can utilize the technology by putting the Sam’s Club app on an Android or iPhone and tapping the Scan & Go icon. They can then scan a quick-response (QR) code at the pump and choose a way to pay inside of the program. At that time, they can start pumping gas and then get a receipt via email.

“Scan & Go removes another point of friction for our members by allowing secure purchases and eliminating paper receipts with the ease and convenience of the Sam’s Club app,” two Sam’s Club executives wrote in the post.

Scan & Go serves as one of the benefits of the Walmart+ subscription service, which comes at an annual cost of $98 or a monthly cost of $12.95.

In separate news, Amazon Pay has joined forces with ExxonMobil and Fiserv to provide contactless payments harnessing Alexa at over 11,000 ExxonMobil locations domestically. The infrastructure will allow any customer to make a payment for fuel just by telling Alexa to do so, Amazon Pay Vice President Patrick Gauthier told PYMNTS in an interview.

“The only thing they’ll have to touch is the gas pump itself, as we have not yet found a way to transport the gas from the pump to the [gas tank] touch-free,” Gauthier said at the time. “But everything else, the customer can do by interacting with Alexa in the safety of their car with their voice.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Nexus Rolls Out Enhanced Platform For B2B Supplier Payments
3.6K
B2B Payments

Nexus Debuts Enhanced Platform For Supplier Payments

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.1K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
3.1K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.5K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.2K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
1.9K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab
1.8K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

First Horizon To Roll Out Instant B2B Payments With Interchecks
1.8K
B2B Payments

First Horizon To Roll Out Instant B2B Payments With Interchecks

Philippines Investigates 57 'Persons Of Interest' In Wirecard Case
1.7K
1
Partnerships / Acquisitions

US FinTech Change Financial To Buy Wirecard Australia, New Zealand For $5.7M

1.7K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

Facebook Launches ‘Watch Together’ Feature
1.7K
Facebook

Facebook Launches ‘Watch Together’ Feature To Bring People Together Virtually

1.7K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
1.7K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns