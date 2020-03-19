To help address financial challenges brought about by the coronavirus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott put into place a waiver that lets restaurants deliver alcohol with food orders, ABC 13 reported.

Eateries with a mixed drink permit can offer wine, beer or mixed drinks for delivery if they are bundled with a food order from the establishment. The governor also asked the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive specific stipulations to let alcoholic beverage wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers sell back or buy back items that have not been opened.

The buy-back waiver, for its part, lets manufacturers and distributors buy back surplus inventory from bars, restaurants and clubs that are experiencing impacts from cancellations because of the coronavirus.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” Abbott said per the report. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”

In separate news, thousands of shops and other companies are closing their doors to clients in a move to keep the COVID-19 pandemic contained. The National Restaurant Association, in one case, has predicted a decline of sales of $225 billion during the three months to come because of the outbreak.

It was also previously reported that the Union Square Hospitality Group has laid off roughly 2,000 people in its workforce. The New York restaurant company closed each of its restaurants for the time being. The National Restaurant Association predicts that 5 million to 7 million restaurant jobs will be lost during the next three months.

Restaurants throughout the country are laying off their workers as the COVID-19 pandemic closes dining rooms and diners make food in their residences.

Beyond eateries, Simon Property Group is temporarily closing its properties in the U.S. The move was to occur at 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday (March 18) and last until March 29.