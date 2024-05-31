Costco: Sales of Discretionary Items Rise as Inflation Levels Off

Discretionary items are back on consumers’ shopping lists, Costco said Thursday (May 30) during its quarterly earnings report.

During the quarter ended May 12, the retailer saw toys, tires, lawn and garden, and health and beauty aids lead growth in the non-foods category.

“As inflation has leveled off, our members are returning to purchasing more discretionary items,” Gary Millerchip, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Costco, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

As was the case in the previous quarter, the most recent 12-week period saw inflation remain “essentially flat” across all the retailer’s core merchandise, Millerchip said. The deflation that was seen was led by hardware, sporting goods and furniture — categories that benefited from a year-over-year reduction in freight costs.

Asked by an analyst if the strength of discretionary sales meant that members are more confident and more willing to spend on wants versus needs, Millerchip said, “It does indeed look that way.”

“Categories such as the home division and toys are categories that have lagged quite a bit post-COVID, that with great excitement — I mean, our buyers have come out and delivered some great items at phenomenal values, have really rejuvenated those categories, and those are both leading categories for us,” Millerchip said. “And sporting goods, toys, furnishing, domestics — all those categories are really coming on very strong now and all are discretionary in nature.”

This happened during a quarter in which Costco’s net sales increased 9.1% year over year, while comparable sales rose 6.6%, according to a Thursday earnings release.

The company operates 878 warehouses worldwide, including 605 in the United States and Puerto Rico, and eCommerce sites in the U.S. and seven other countries, per the release.

Costco’s eCommerce comparable sales were up 20.7%, per a presentation released Thursday. Here, the top sales categories were appliances, gold and silver bullions, and gift cards and eTickets.

The retailer enhanced its eCommerce offerings during the quarter with an expansion of its Uber Grocery service in the U.S. and Canada and a pilot of a buy online, pickup in warehouse feature, according to the presentation.

To appeal to bargain hunters, Costco continued to expand its Kirkland Signature private label product line. New additions during the quarter included walking shoes, makeup remover towelettes and pastries, according to the presentation.