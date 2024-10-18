Lidl Refreshes Brand to Capture Discount Grocery Buyers

Lidl reportedly relaunched its brand to stand out among other budget grocers.

The company — whose rivals in the United States include fellow German supermarket chain Aldi — introduced a new marketing campaign that includes the tagline “The Super-est Market,” Supermarket News reported Thursday (Oct. 17). The campaign marks the largest investment Lidl has made toward expanding its brand in America.

“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive,” said Michael Chao, vice president of marketing at Lidl U.S., per the report. “It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores. This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl U.S. shopping experience: The highest quality at the Lidl-est prices.”

Color will be a major part of the marketing strategy, with ads featuring reds, yellows, and blues, the company’s corporate colors, the report said.

Lidl has more than 12,000 stores worldwide, 170 of them in the U.S., based in nine states on the eastern seaboard and Washington, D.C.

This week also saw the news that Aldi is continuing its expansion efforts with four new U.S. stores — one of which shares a shopping center with a Florida Target and sits across the street from a Walmart Supercenter.

Aldi also got the jump on Walmart, announcing what it called its “lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years,” able to feed 10 people for less than $47, one day before Walmart announced its own Thanksgiving discount offering.

Walmart and Amazon are vying for the attention of consumers who are trying to spend for the holidays without breaking the bank.

These efforts reflect “the growing importance of early holiday deals amid economic uncertainty,” PYMNTS reported Friday (Oct. 18).

“As consumers grapple with elevated living costs, both retailers are vying to secure customer loyalty by offering discounts well ahead of the traditional shopping season,” the report said. “With financial pressures driving early planning, these moves highlight the evolving holiday retail landscape, where timing and savings are increasingly critical to capture shoppers’ attention.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Consumers Cautiously Spend More Amid Lower Inflation” examined how financial pressures influenced gift shopping during the 2023 holiday season. It found that of the roughly three-quarters of Americans who bought gifts during the holidays last year, 56% had already planned most or all of their purchases before they went shopping.