Lowe’s to Pilot In-Store Mixed-Reality Experience for Kitchen Design

Lowe’s is preparing to bring its Apple Vision Pro-powered kitchen design experience to its brick-and-mortar stores.

Initially launched in February for the Apple Vision Pro, which is the tech company’s mixed-reality headset, the Lowe’s Style Studio app lets viewers explore kitchen projects and design a kitchen while immersed in a virtual 3D environment, the home improvement retailer said in a Monday (June 3) press release.

In its upcoming pilot program, Lowe’s will offer this experience in stores and with the assistance of a store associate, according to the release.

The Lowe’s Style Studio: In-Store Experience will be launched at the retailer’s Charlotte, North Carolina, location June 8-12, and will then be available at its stores in North Bergen, New Jersey and Sunnyvale, California, June 22-25, per the release.

“Lowe’s has a history of breaking new ground in our industry, and being the first home improvement retailer to offer an Apple Vision Pro experience in select stores is an exciting step in our omnichannel journey,” Seemantini Godbole, executive vice president, chief digital and information officer at Lowe’s, said in the release.

In the in-store experience, customers will wear an Apple Vision Pro and use the Lowe’s Style Studio app to explore preset styles curated by Lowe’s professional designers in an immersive kitchen visualization session, according to the release.

Throughout the in-store experience, they will be guided by a Lowe’s associate during a one-on-one appointment, the release said.

Customers will be able to select materials, fixtures and appliances that fit their personal taste, choosing from nearly 80 billion design combinations, per the release. They will then be able to save their selections; share them with friends, designers or contractors; and shop the products they selected to build their real-world kitchen.

The Lowe’s Style Studio app was one of 600 new apps and games released on the same day as the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Like some other retailers, Lowe’s aimed to take advantage of the capacity to offer consumers more interactive eCommerce journeys.

“This is a transformational moment for kitchen design,” Godbole said at the time in a press release. “Our customers can now visualize their dream kitchen in their own space, and that’s incredibly exciting.”

