Marriott Lets Members Redeem Points for Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

Marriott International’s loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, is now enabling members to redeem points to see a concert on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Eligible members can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to see one of the stops of the tour, Marriott said in a Tuesday (Feb. 27) press release.

“We designed Marriott Bonvoy to give members access to people, places and passions they love, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending this unforgettable experience to new and existing members around the world,” Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Marriott International, said in the release.

This collaboration will allow members to use 500,000 points to purchase access to Swift’s concerts in 11 cities across North America and Europe, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The package includes a pair of tickets to the concert, a two-night hotel stay, dinner at a Bonvoy-affiliated restaurant, a spa treatment and transportation to and from the venue.

The 500,000-point price tag for the Swift tickets translates to roughly $5,000 and is fixed to ensure accessibility, the report said. That’s a change from other special events offered by Bonvoy, which often go to the highest bidder.

The 500,000 points is the highest price the company has ever charged for a flat-priced experience by Marriott, per the report.

The goal of this promotion is to attract a new generation of Bonvoy loyalists, particularly Gen Z consumers from around the world, according to the report. It is a core element of the company’s international growth strategy, Roe said, per the report.

The Swift tickets will be available for purchase on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments portal starting March 13, with new batches released throughout the year, the report said.

Marriott reported in November that it has seen a continued desire among consumers for spending on experiences.

“So whether it is for music concerts or professional sports games or for youth athletics or all of those pieces of people’s lives, that continues to be a great driver of demand for travel and really is quite global,” Marriott Chief Financial Officer Leeny Orberg said Nov. 2 during a quarterly earnings call.

Swift’s global tour has been dubbed “Swiftonomics” due to its economic impact. Bloomberg Economics estimates that these events, along with other major events like Beyoncé’s tour and the “Barbenheimer” films, may have contributed as much as $8.5 billion to U.S. growth in the third quarter of 2023.